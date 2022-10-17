Deranged Mom Killed 5-Year-Old Because She Was an ‘Evil Child,’ Cops Say
CHILLING
A deranged Texas mom has been charged with capital murder after she admitted to fatally stabbing her 5-year-old daughter in the neck for being “an evil child,” authorities said. Melissa Towne, 37, told a nurse at a Houston hospital that her “daughter’s body was hurting,” so the nurse walked to Towne’s Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot. There, she spotted the girl lying lifeless on the floor of the vehicle, wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, deputies said. Once arrested, Towne told a detective she killed her daughter because she didn’t want to deal with her anymore. Then, at a bond hearing Monday, Towne said her daughter repeatedly screamed, “I’ve been good,” as Towne tried to strangle her in a local park. Towne’s bond was set at $15 million.