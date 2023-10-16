DeSantis Funds Another Flight—This One for Americans Fleeing Israel

Read it at The Messenger
The first of several planes carrying Americans fleeing the violence in Israel and Palestine touched down in Florida Sunday night—part of an evacuation program financed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that his supporters have taken to calling “DeSantis Airlines.” The governor and his wife, Casey, personally met those arriving in the U.S. at Tampa International Airport, using the opportunity to hit out at President Joe Biden, who he said was “devoid” of leadership on the issue, according to The Messenger. In all, DeSantis claimed that the plane was carrying around 260 people.