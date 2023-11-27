DeSantis’ Late Election Fraud Guru’s Final Moments Revealed

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Florida Bulldog
Peter Antonacci, the man handpicked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run the state’s newly formed—and extremely controversial—election fraud office, lay dying in a hallway in the governor’s office for more than 20 minutes before someone eventually noticed and came to his aid, according to police records obtained by the investigative outlet Florida Bulldog. But by then, it was too late, and he was pronounced dead shortly after of a heart attack. Peter Antonacci had apparently just stormed out of a “contentious” meeting at the governor’s office on Sept. 23 of last year when he collapsed in a hallway. It remains unclear what the meeting was about—or why it took so long to discover Antonacci.