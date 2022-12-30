Desperate Putin Says China’s Xi to Visit Russia in New Year
China’s Xi Jinping is to visit Russia early next year in what Vladimir Putin says will be a demonstration to the world of the close ties between their countries. Putin, isolated globally since the February invasion of Ukraine, announced the trip during a videoconference with the Chinese leader Friday in which he also said that he hoped to strengthen military cooperation with China. Despite closer political ties in recent years between the two former rivals, Xi has been careful to avoid China getting dragged into the war in Ukraine. That conflict was not mentioned directly in Friday’s call, but, according to Reuters, Putin told Xi: “You and I share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape, in the face of unprecedented pressure and provocations from the West.” He went on: “We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow. This will demonstrate to the whole world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues.” In his own, much shorter statement, Xi did not mention the Moscow trip, Reuters said, but did speak of deeper strategic cooperation between the two powers.