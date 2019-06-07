Detroit Man Murdered Three People in Attack on LGBTQ Community: Prosecutors

A Detroit man is accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others in what prosecutors describe as an attack on the city's LGBTQ community. Prosecutors say Devon Robinson, 19, fatally shot Alunte Davis, 21, Timothy Blancher, 20, and Paris Cameron, 20 late last month. Davis and Blancher were described as gay, while Cameron was a transgender woman. “The alleged actions of this defendant are disturbing on so many levels, but the fact that this happened during Pride Month adds salt into the wound,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Thursday. “We must remain ever vigilant in our fight to eradicate hate in Wayne County and beyond.” Two other people were also shot, but survived. The incident took place May 25 in a home on Devonshire Road on the east side of Detroit.