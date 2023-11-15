Devon Wylie, Former NFL Wide Receiver, Dies at 35
TOO YOUNG
Devon Wylie, the former NFL wide receiver who played for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, has died, his family announced Monday. He was 35. According to KFSN-TV, Wylie’s former teammates confirmed they were aware of his passing. No cause of death has yet been publicly released. Before being selected by the Chiefs as a fourth round pick in the 2012 draft, Wylie had played at Fresno State between 2007 and 2011. “Forever a Bulldog,” read a post on the Fresno State Football X account. “Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time.” Fresno State special teams coordinator John Baxter wrote in tribute: “This is a tragic loss beyond words. What a great Bulldog, brother, son and teammate. We love you Devon Wylie!”