Did Sex Scandal Rep. Eric Swalwell See His Own Political Collapse Coming?

MAGA podcaster Jack Posobiec has been left humiliated as he desperately tried to defend Donald Trump depicting himself as Jesus Christ. The 79-year-old president has been accused of blasphemy after posting a deranged image on Truth Social comparing himself to Jesus while healing a sick man. Posobiec, a devout Catholic who frequently shares religious messages on social media, apparently took no issue with Trump’s post and mocked those who were outraged. “And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme,” Posobiec wrote to his 3.2 million X followers. However, as noted by the social media platform’s “reader added context” feature, Posobiec has previously blasted a painting depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ, which was hung at The Catholic University of America campus in 2021, as “Blasphemous.” Posobiec, a senior editor at Human Events, didn’t address his hypocrisy and doubled down in his defense of the president by posting: “Waiting for Trump to post himself as Prophet Muhammad.” Posobiec had also shared multiple posts defending Trump as the president launched unhinged attacks on Pope Leo, the head of the Catholic Church, over the weekend.
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- 1MAGA Podcaster Humiliated Defending Trump’s Jesus CosplayGOOD LORD!Jack Posobiec took no issue with the image Trump shared, despite being a devout Catholic.
- 2Did Sex Scandal Rep. Swalwell See His Political End Coming?ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHERAs the saying often goes, it appears that an all-too-ambitious politician f--ked around—and then everyone found out.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 3Manosphere Clown Storms Out of Interview Over Incel QuestionMELTDOWNBraden Peters, a 20-year-old “looksmaxxing” influencer known as Clavicular, abruptly ended the televised interview.
- 4Former NFL Star, 30, Dies in Head-On Car Crash‘HEARTS ARE BROKEN’Chris Payton-Jones played six seasons in the NFL, appearing in 29 games.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5Prince Harry’s Cousin Announces Engagement With Turtle RingSEA VOWSDaisy Knatchbull’s soon-to-be husband proposed using seaweed.
- 6Pilot Sparks Fury After Flying Just 300 Feet Over Home TownLOW BLOWThe aircraft passed unusually close to rooftops and treetops.
- 7Tucker Carlson Launches Controversial New VentureGROWING THE BRANDThe book brand will aim to push back on legacy media narratives.
- 8OpenAI Chief’s Home Shot at With Second Attack in DaysUNDER SIEGEThe San Francisco property was targeted by an attacker with a Molotov cocktail just 48 hours earlier.
Shop with ScoutedWhy PGA Athletes Trust the Whoop Wellness WearableWHAT’S THE BIG WHOOP?WHOOP’s new study finds a strong link between sleep and performance among elite golfers.
- 93 Hurt After Plane Crashes on Busy RoadCRAZY TRAFFICThe pilot, who has 40 years of experience in the cockpit, veered to avoid power lines.
- 10Mark Zuckerberg Cooks Up Dystopian Way to Speak to StaffWHAT THE ZUCKThe Facebook chief is said to be personally involved in training and testing Meta’s new innovation.
Did Sex Scandal Rep. Eric Swalwell See His Own Political Collapse Coming?
Politics as theatre. Celebrity as currency. Wellness as religion. And power as the only real language in the room. Subscribe to PRIMAL SCREAM with Joanna Coles on Substack for exclusive news, reviews and commentary.
A month ago, I was invited to join a small group for tea to meet the California congressman and gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell in a downtown New York City loft. He was charming, funny, attractive, disarmingly normal, and apparently at ease with himself. The kind of politician who makes you think: maybe. And then he sat down to address us. I had expected he would speak about Trump, naturally, but for a solid 15 minutes, Swalwell talked about the danger he was in. The message wasn’t subtle: he was in the crosshairs. Between bites of uncured soppressata, I scribbled one note: “concerned for personal security.” The next morning, though, there he was on CNN, describing himself as a fighter-protector. Now facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Swalwell has called the claims “absolutely false,” politically motivated, something he would also fight “with everything I have.” But he has since suspended his campaign for California Governor, and his future in Congress looks increasingly dicey. It occurred to me that perhaps his earlier fixation on security wasn’t about external threats at all. Maybe by then, he knew the walls were already closing in.
Can a political brand—other than President Donald Trump’s—ever truly survive a scandal this personal? Click through to PRIMAL SCREAM to read Joanna Coles’ full analysis.
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
Consider it your sign to stock up—and skip the line while you’re at it.
A controversial manosphere influencer walked out of a televised interview after being questioned about links to the incel movement. Braden Peters, a 20-year-old “looksmaxxing” influencer known as Clavicular, appeared on 60 Minutes Australia but quickly grew defensive when correspondent Adam Hegarty asked whether he identified as an incel. “I mean, how could you ask me that question,” Peters replied, calling it “the worst sequence of questions” he had heard. When asked about overlap between the manosphere and incel communities, Peters rejected any connection, insisting “looksmaxxing” is simply about “self-improvement.” “I’m not linked to that group in any way,” he said. “Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it’s about potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals — to dissociate from being an incel and overcome that. So that doesn’t make sense,” he said. The interview escalated when Hegarty raised Peters’ reported ties to figures like Andrew Tate. Peters responded with a personal jab at the journalist before ending the exchange. “…Thanks for the time, appreciate the interview,” he said, removing his microphone and walking off set.
Former NFL defensive back Chris Payton-Jones died in a head-on car crash in Florida on Saturday night. Authorities said Payton-Jones, 30, was driving a sedan in Alachua County when it collided with a pickup truck, News 4 Jacksonville reported. He was the only person killed. Three others in the truck suffered minor injuries. Payton-Jones played six seasons in the NFL, appearing in 29 games in total for the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded 48 tackles and seven passes defended. A Nebraska product, he later played in the XFL and UFL, most recently with the Seattle Battlehawks in 2024. Off the field, he built a local following in Jacksonville through his Flashflix media company and YouTube channel. “He had so much more to give,” his former high school coach, Patrick Clark, told Action News Jacksonville. Clark remembered him as “honest” and “true-to-himself.” Anthony Becht, another of Payton-Jones’ coaches, said his “heart was broken.”
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
Daisy Knatchbull, third cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, announced her turtle-themed engagement to music executive Giovanni Damiani on Sunday. “Getting hitched 💍 (And making gift shop turtle rings a thing 🐢),” Knatchbull posted on Instagram alongside an image of her and Damiani showing off her new turtle-shaped ring. The post also featured videos of Damiani proposing to her by writing “Will you marry me?” on the beach with seaweed. Knatchbull is the great-granddaughter of the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was Prince Philip’s uncle. A star-studded congratulations were in order for the designer’s upcoming nuptials. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner commented, “Ahhhhhh 🙌🙌🙌❤️.” Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also celebrated the couple, writing an excited “Yipeeeeee. Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️” in the comments. The 33-year-old is best known for founding Knatchbull, a design brand that Kate Middleton was photographed wearing multiple times last year. The brand made its Met Gala debut in 2025 and is best known in Britain for being the first female-only tailor on Savile Row.
A veteran pilot has sparked outrage after flying a passenger jet at an alarmingly low altitude over his childhood home during his final commercial flight. The incident occurred on Saturday as an Icelandair flight from Frankfurt to Iceland approached Keflavik International Airport. During descent, the Boeing 757 reportedly dropped to around 300 feet over Vestmannaeyjar, a volcanic archipelago off southern Iceland, where the pilot grew up. Residents said the aircraft passed unusually close to rooftops and treetops, with some reporting loud noise, vibration, and fears the plane was in distress. Icelandair said the pilot carried out the maneuver without authorization and has been reported to the police. Chief flight officer Linda Gunnarsdóttir said the action fell outside standard procedures, calling it “a very serious matter that we will review internally.” The airline said it regrets the disturbance, confirmed that the low-altitude pass was not approved, and said it is believed to have been a personal farewell gesture ahead of retirement.
Prominent conservative podcaster and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is launching a book label. Tucker Carlson Books will operate as an imprint under Skyhorse Publishing with the aim of publishing titles that push back against narratives popular in legacy media, according to the company. A line-up of authors and titles has already been announced, including right-wing activist Milo Yiannopoulos, who will come out with the book Ex-Gay. Russell Brand, who is facing sexual assault charges in the U.K.— which he denies — will publish a book called How To Become a Christian in Seven Days. Carlson said that, though most people don’t read books “because they’re too absorbed in all the other available media,” those who do “tend to be disproportionately influential in policy conversations and conversations about ideas.” The 56-year-old is known to many as both a provocateur and a thought leader on the right. He was widely criticized for hosting white supremacist influencer Nick Fuentes on his podcast for an oftentimes friendly conversation. The new book brand is not Carlson’s first business venture outside his media work. He owns a nicotine pouch company and has started a precious metals venture with business partner Neil Patel. “We have a commitment to businesses that could have flourished in the 1880s: Gold, books,” Patel told the Wall Street Journal.
The home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was allegedly shot at on Sunday. It marks the second time in two days that an incident has occurred outside the billionaire’s San Francisco property, after a Molotov cocktail was allegedly thrown at it on Friday. Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, were arrested for negligent discharge, according to the San Francisco Police Department, following the latest incident. The San Francisco Standard reported that a Honda Civic drove past Altman’s home and then returned a few minutes later, when its occupants fired a round. According to the police report, the car then fled the scene. When police arrested the pair after tracking the license plate, they found three firearms. On Friday, Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, 20, was booked into San Francisco County Jail after allegedly throwing a bottle with a flaming rag at a gate at the property. After that scare, Altman wrote, “The fear and anxiety about AI is justified. We are in the process of witnessing the largest change to society in a long time, and perhaps ever.”
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Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
Three people suffered only minor injuries after a plane crash-landed on a busy road, in what authorities are hailing as a “miracle.” A pilot with more than 40 years of flying experience was forced into an “emergency gear-up landing” in Phoenix around 3:25 p.m. local time on Sunday. Video footage shows the light aircraft, a privately owned Republic RC-3, coming down hard on the road as cars drive past. Photographs following the incident show an elderly gentleman gingerly exiting the dented aircraft. There were three people on board, all of whom suffered minor injuries. “It is 100 percent a miracle,” Phoenix Fire Captain DJ Lee said. Authorities said the plane broke a water main, but no vehicles or buildings were hit. It is unclear what caused the crash landing, but the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. A passerby, meanwhile, couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the plane zooming low just overhead. “I saw an airplane coming four feet above my head,” Carol Sperr said. It comes after another light aircraft ran off the runway at Arizona’s Marana Regional Airport on Wednesday before erupting in flames, killing two occupants, according to KOLD.
Meta is building an artificial intelligence version of its billionaire founder, Mark Zuckerberg, to interact with employees on his behalf, according to the Financial Times. The $1.6 trillion group behind Facebook and Instagram has been developing photorealistic, AI-powered 3D characters that users can interact with in real time, according to four people familiar with the matter. The company is prioritizing a Mark Zuckerberg AI character, three of the people said. Zuckerberg is personally involved in training and testing the animated version of himself, which is being built on his mannerisms, tone, publicly available statements, and his own thinking on company strategy—so that employees “might feel more connected to the founder through interactions with it,” one person said. The character is also being trained on images and his voice. Zuckerberg has been spending five to ten hours a week coding on AI projects and sitting in on technical reviews. If the experiment succeeds, influencers and creators could eventually build their own AI versions. Some staff, already being pushed to adopt AI to streamline internal processes, fear the initiative is a prelude to job cuts.