Diddy Announces Birth of Sixth Child
Diddy announced the birth of his sixth child Saturday, named after none other than the hit rapper himself (sort of). “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted. Diddy’s legal name is Sean Love Combs. He didn’t reveal who the baby’s mother is in his tweet, instead shouting out his own mom and other kids. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he wrote.