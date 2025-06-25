Diddy Prosecutors Drop Several Charges Before Closing Arguments

Chris Robinson, a 24-year-old hurdler from Florida, found himself in a pickle on Wednesday when he inadvertently flashed the crowd mid-way through a race—and still managed to finish first. Just seconds into the 400m Men’s Hurdles at the Czech Republic’s Golden Spike Ostrava, Robinson’s shorts began to malfunction, exposing his uncovered genitals. Flustered commentators for the World Athletics global broadcast attempted to apologize to viewers for the accidental graphic imagery—just as their producers panned to a head-on view. However, as commentator Tim Hutchings, a retired long-distance runner, explained, the unfortunate “equipment failure” isn’t all that uncommon. “Perhaps in a race every two or three years, you see scenes like this from men and women,” he added. Despite Robinson’s repeated attempts to readjust his shorts, the problem only worsened when it came time for him to clear the hurdles, and the runner ended up exposed for most of the race. Lucky for him, he also ended up with a narrow lead over his competitors, somersaulting over the finish line in 48.05 seconds, just 0.6 seconds before the runner-up. Robinson celebrated by collapsing to the ground—face down, with his wardrobe malfunction out of view.
The Simpsons has wrapped up its 36th season with a season finale that has shocked viewers with the death of none other than the show’s beloved matriarch, Marge Simpson. The episode, which skips ahead 35 years, shows Bart and Lisa Simpson growing apart after Marge’s death, the circumstances of which are not explained. However, a forgotten video from Marge brings the two together to reconcile their differences and save Homer from being sent to a nursing home in Florida, which has become a prison for seniors. Fans expressed their outrage on social media. “WHAT DO YOU MEAN THEY KILLED MARGE SIMPSON,” one wrote. “What the f--- do you mean ‘Marge’s death’ huh? You b------s killed MARGE?” an angry fan tweeted. While the world of Springfield defies standard rules of space and time, many Simpsons deaths are permanent, including those of Blleding Gums Murphy, Maude Flanders, Edna Krabappel, whose character was retired after the death of actor Marcia Wallace died in 2013. However, far from losing fans, Marge’s mysterious future death seems to be renewing interest in the show, writes Screen Rant. The show, which has become bolder about killing off characters in recent years, may be correlated with a rise in show ratings, which in the past has been criticized as having jumped the shark.
Controversial influencer and Netflix star Brian Johnson, aka The Liver King, has been arrested in Austin after posting a bizarre video challenging Joe Rogan to a fight. Johnson, who shot to fame due to his hulking physique and “ancestral” diet of raw organs, posted a video on Instagram on June 23 in which he said: “Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready.” An additional video posted on Tuesday shows a figure matching Johnson’s build handcuffed and being led into a police vehicle. A third video on his account showed his wife, Barbara speaking to someone off-screen and saying “Take this with a grain of salt, but they assured me he’s going to be in and out… We’re talking 24 hours.” The Austin Police Department later confirmed that the Johnson held in custody was indeed the Liver King, who has since been charged with one count of Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor.
Diddy Prosecutors Drop Several Charges Before Closing Arguments
The government is dropping some of the charges against Sean “Diddy” Combs, prosecutors wrote in a letter to the judge in his sex trafficking trial per TMZ. In an effort to “streamline” the jury’s instructions, they wrote, prosecutors have dropped the kidnapping charge (based on allegations he kidnapped his ex Cassie Ventura after a beating, as well as his former assistant Capricorn Clark), attempted arson (pertaining to rapper Kid Cudi’s Porsche, which the prosecution alleged Combs had set ablaze), and aiding and abetting sex trafficking, which would require a co-conspirator (which the prosecution did not provide). The core charge of sex trafficking will remain, based on Combs’ alleged coercing of his girlfriends into “freak-offs,” as will the other major charges of transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. The move suggests the prosecution has doubts that it sufficiently proved some of the allegations of the case to the jury. Combs’ defense rested its case on Tuesday. On Thursday, closing arguments will begin, wherein Combs’ team will reportedly argue that the former mogul was only investigated out of “boredom” by the Department of Homeland Security and invoke the U.S.’ conflict with Iran. Jurors will likely begin deliberations on Monday, and deliver a verdict before July 4.
The late Rep. Gerry Connolly’s social media accounts suddenly came to life to endorse his former chief of staff to succeed him. James Walkinshaw is one of 10 Democrats running in a June 28 primary to fill the Virginia congressional seat that Connolly’s death left vacant in May. Before he died, Connolly announced he wouldn’t be running for re-election and endorsed Walkinshaw as his replacement. Walkinshaw’s campaign has since used Connolly’s likeness repeatedly, sending fundraising emails from Team Connolly and replacing Connolly’s congressional campaign website with a letter from Connolly endorsing Walkinshaw. Now Connolly’s social media accounts have posted for the first time since announcing Connolly’s death on May 21. “Early voting starts TODAY in VA-11! Before passing, Gerry endorsed @JamesWalkinshaw to carry the torch. Let’s honor that legacy and vote for bold leadership that’ll fight for us every day,” said a post on X. The post wasn’t signed, but the account says that all posts are made with the consent of the Connolly family.
President Donald Trump and his supporters have vocally attacked scientific research institutions, and now his administration is further icing out disseminators of such research. According to an Axios report, the administration is cutting $20 million in grant funding to Springer Nature, a Berlin-based publisher of scientific journals which owns Nature and Scientific American. The grants which were cut had previously funded journal subscriptions from federal employees at agencies such as the National Institutes of Health. Springer Nature’s portfolio includes more than 3,000 journals and seven million published articles. Earlier this year, the Justice Department previewed the move by accusing a Springer publication of wrongfully advocating for certain positions and “acting as a partisan in scientific debates.” In that Justice Department letter, the government also questioned Springer Nature’s ties to China and its history of censoring articles at the behest of Chinese authorities. The cuts to federal subscription funding will likely affect employees in the departments of Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and Defense—all of which had contracts with Springer worth at least $5 million.
Veteran character actor Joe Marinelli has died aged 68 following a battle with stomach cancer, his wife has confirmed. Marinelli, a former carpenter, charmed audiences with his portrayal of crossdressing mobster Bunny Tagliatti on NBC soap opera Santa Barbara from 1988-1990 delivering a mix of humor and pathos as the flamboyant yet morally complex gangster. The role became his breakout, leading to other soap opera appearances, including Guiding Light (1993) and General Hospital (1999-2001). More recently, he returned to screens as TV director Donny Spagnoli on the Apple TV hit The Morning Show, starring alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon who played presenters on the fictional daytime show. “We lost a great one,” tweeted Mark Duplass, who starred alongside Marinelli on The Morning Show. “Joe Marinelli lived in rare air. Generous performer, beautiful human, wide-eyed positivist. I will miss him dearly. And I will try to live my life a bit more like he lived his. We all should.” The actor’s wife Jean Marinelli confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, and told the outlet the couple had never had a single fight in 34 years of marriage.
British punk star Billy Idol has spoken quite openly about the sex and drug-filled lifestyle he lived in the ‘70s and ‘80s as his career was taking off, once telling New York magazine that, “I was f---ing everything that moved.” In an interview with iNews released today, however, the idol seemed to bare even more of his bawdy past. When asked about discovering he had an adult son during the filming of the 2023 documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead, Idol said that he was “maybe a little bit” shocked about the discovery. However, he added, “The more I thought about it, I guessed there must be something like that.” He went on to say that “we were going around in the ’80s, and ’70s, just having knockdown, drag-out sex with a million people you didn’t know.” Since the 2023 discovery, Idol has developed a relationship with his son Brant and the two have become “quite good friends.” His ninth studio album, Dream Into It, debuted on April 25 of this year, just days before he narrowly missed the cut for the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame.
Two years after Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers passed away from breast cancer at age 76, her widow seems to have found love with a familiar face. On Monday, Alan Hamel, a Canadian TV presenter who was married to Somers from 1977 until her death in 2023, was spotted spending time with his late wife’s one-time co-star, actress Joanna Cassidy. Hamel, 88, and Cassidy, 79, haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship status, but paparazzi snaps show them walking arm and arm as they depart a Malibu restaurant in matching hats. Cassidy appeared alongside Somers in the 1983 miniseries Hollywood Wives, which also featured Candice Bergen, Angie Dickinson, and Anthony Hopkins. While Somers was best known for her sitcom work, starring in Three’s Company from 1977 to 1981 and Step By Step from 1991 to 1998, Cassidy gained notability for ’80s blockbusters like Blade and Who Framed Roger Rabbit before transitioning to TV in the 2000s. Though Cassidy has been divorced since 1974, she sported a large rock on her left-hand ring finger while enjoying lunch with Hamel. Marking the one-year anniversary of his wife’s death last year, Hamel told Daily Mail, “Missing Suzanne is probably not a powerful enough word because for the past 55 years we didn’t even spend one hour apart. It’s heartbreaking.”
Africanized honey bees, also known by their menacing “killer bees” moniker, have been spreading across the United States. The insect species, which first arrived in America in 1990, has been found in 13 states in the South and Southwest, and are reportedly heading north as the weather warms up. In the past three months alone, killer bee swarms have led to the death of a Texas man mowing his lawn and the hospitalization of three tree trimmers. Three horses also died from thousands of bee stings. London’s Natural History Museum estimates that it would take approximately 1,000 stings to kill an adult human, but Africanized bees attack in swarms far greater. Some reports have counted as many as 300,000 to 800,000 bees in a single swarm. Africanized honey bees, which were bred by humans in the 1950s, are an aggressive species. They have been known to chase humans, animals, and motor vehicles for up to a mile and can sting through the standard protective clothing that beekeepers wear. Yet, some scientists hope that Africanized honey bees, which are more disease- and pest-resistant than many of their fellow bee species, can help sustain dying bee populations. However, if you encounter a killer bee swarm, they suggest running—fast.