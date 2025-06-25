Diddy Prosecutors Drop Several Charges Before Closing Arguments

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m usually wary of any beauty product promising to be luminous or glowy, and not because I don’t want glowing skin—I just don’t like the disco-ball-level shine or oil slick effect that many of these formulas are known for. Then, I discovered Dime Beauty’s Wonderscreen Glow Tinted SPF, and it totally rewired my expectations. The clean, skincare-infused formula serves as a tinted moisturizer, a clean SPF 30 mineral sunscreen (with 19 percent zinc oxide), and a subtle highlighter.

Rather than leaving skin shiny and exposed, this formula casts a soft, diffused glow—like catching your reflection at golden hour, where everything feels a little more luminous, a little less harsh. With just one lightweight layer, my skin is even (not masked), glowing (not greasy), and has that elusive post-vacation glow sans the sun damage.

Dime Beauty Tinted Glow Wonderscreen SPF 30 See At Dime Beauty $ 44

In addition to zinc oxide (a mineral that functions as a physical barrier to protect you from UVA/B rays), the Wonderscreen also contains squalane for sustained moisture and beetroot, which helps brighten the skin and lifts pigmentation with consistent use. In other words, this multipurpose sunscreen gives you both an instant gratification glow and long-term complexion-boosting benefits. A win-win.

Plus, compared to other tinted sunscreens I’ve used, the coverage is pretty decent and very buildable. Freckles and imperfections will still peek through, but redness and uneven tone are blurred. The Wonderscreen Tinted SPF 30 is available in three shades (my skin tone is super fair with warm undertones and I use 01 for a subtle glow) and doesn’t leave a white cast—a rarity for mineral sunscreens.