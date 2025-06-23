Iran War Could Play Into Diddy Defense’s Closing Argument
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense team plans to bring up the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran on Thursday during their closing arguments, according to TMZ. The site reports that sources close to the defense’s planning say his lawyers will argue that Homeland Security investigated Combs out of “boredom,” and instead that they should turn their attention to Iran, where Trump ordered military strikes on three nuclear facilities this past weekend. Sources also tell the site that Combs’ team is confident that the prosecution hasn’t adequately proved the charges against the disgraced rapper, which include racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, to which he’s pleaded not guilty across the board. Combs’ exes Cassie Ventura and another woman testifying under the pseudonym “Jane” alleged that Combs coerced them into unwanted sexual activity with beatings, blackmail, and control over their finances or careers—but Combs’ team thinks the prosecution hasn’t proved the encounters weren’t consensual. Combs will not take the stand in his own defense and the jury is expected to have a verdict before July 4.