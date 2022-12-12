Diddy’s New Baby Mama ID’d as 28-Year-Old Cybersecurity Specialist
‘I’M SO BLESSED’
Diddy’s new baby mama was revealed Monday to be a 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist—a far cry from the musicians and showbiz veterans he’s been linked to in the past. On Saturday, the 53-year-old took to social media to celebrate the newest addition to his family, Love Sean Combs. According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the child was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California, to Diddy and a woman named Dana Tran. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the rapper tweeted on Dec. 10. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” Love is the seventh of Diddy’s children, which he shares with an additional three different women.