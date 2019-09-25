CHEAT SHEET
California Middle Schooler Dies After Being ‘Sucker-Punched’ in Fight
A California middle schooler who was hospitalized after being critically injured in a fight earlier this month was pronounced clinically dead on Wednesday, according to Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station. The boy, only identified as a 13-year-old named Diego, was reportedly sucker-punched in a Sept. 16 altercation at Landmark Middle School. KTLA reports he was hospitalized after the fight in stable condition. However, the boy was pronounced dead this week “as a result of injuries sustained in the attack,” police said. Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested in the attack, which was reportedly caught on video and spread throughout the community. Officials said Diego’s family was preparing the 13-year-old’s body for organ donation ”to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children.”