Disgraced House Speaker Dies at 84

Love Story actress Constance Zimmer has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in March and kept the news private as she promoted the Hulu series. The 55-year-old actress, who played Carolyn Besette’s mother in Love Story and also appeared as movie executive Dana Gordon in Entourage, opened up Sunday about receiving the diagnosis while on a trip. “On March 13th when I was away from home – I heard these words from my doctor over Zoom: ‘You have DCIS, also refereed to as Stage 0 breast cancer,’” she wrote on Instagram. “The silence was deafening.” Zimmer immediately told her husband and daughter that she had ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS, in which abnormal cells are confined to the breast’s milk ducts. “The mental toll that followed was overwhelming… as I began talking to many more doctors than I would’ve liked,” Zimmer wrote. She said she felt her options were limited to a mastectomy as the “quickest way to get this mass out.” But she found a doctor who could remove the tumor and preserve Zimmer’s breast. After three surgeries, she underwent radiation while celebrating her Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy Award nomination for her Love Story performance. Zimmer said she would share more about her experience on Tuesday’s episode of her Talk Fifty to Me podcast.
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- 1‘Love Story’ Actress Reveals Cancer DiagnosisSECRET DIAGNOSISThe actress from “Love Story” and “Entourage” kept her health battle private after receiving her diagnosis in March.
- 2Disgraced House Speaker Dies at 84COMPLICATED LEGACYDennis Hastert was both the longest-serving Republican House speaker in history and the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to face jail time.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set Is Built to Last DecadesONLY PANSThis 12-piece set of kitchen essentials is 30 percent off ahead of Thanksgiving.
- 3‘In Living Color’ Comedy Star Dies Overseas at 57‘FALLEN COMEDY VETERAN’The comedian also had roles in “Moesha” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
- 4Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Colliding With ZebraSTRIPE OUTThe pilot couldn’t deploy the plane’s landing gear after striking the animal during takeoff.
Shop with ScoutedThis Smart Scale Tracks Weight, Body Fat, and Muscle MassSCALE UPThe Hume Body Pod is the ultimate fitness companion.
- 5‘Survivor’ Star Wanted by FBI After Vanishing With SonINTO THIN AIRThe boy’s father, also a former contestant on the show, says getting the child back is “my top priority right now.”
- 6American Wins Nobel Prize for Controlling Brains With LightBRAINIACKarl Deisseroth’s work was praised for helping map the brain “in a way that we could once only dream of.”
- 7Hundreds of Schools Close as Violent Teen Protests SpiralSCHOOL’S OUTRampaging high schoolers and agitators have turned French campuses into battle zones.
- 8Kayaker Rushed to Hospital After Horror Double Shark AttackBITE HORRORThe shark latched onto the man, let go, then came back for more.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 9Nobu Chef Killed in Horrific Crash Outside RestaurantLIFE CUT SHORTThe chef had worked at the Japanese restaurant frequented by celebrities for 25 years.
- 10Singer Accused of Slapping Woman Mid-ConcertSHOCKING SMACK“When he hit me, I was devastated because I’m thinking, ‘Why did he hit me? He had no reason to hit me,’” the audience member said.
Disgraced House Speaker Dies at 84
Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, whose political legacy unraveled in a hush-money scandal involving his sexual abuse of teenage boys, has died at the age of 84, officials said Monday. Hastert died from natural causes Saturday at his home in Chicago, the Kendall County Coroner told the Associated Press. The longest-serving Republican House speaker in history, he was the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to face jail time. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges tied to his efforts to conceal hush-money payments made to cover up his sexual abuse of teenage boys while working as a high school wrestling coach. Hastert represented Northern Illinois in Congress from 1987 to 2007. During his time as Speaker, he worked closely with President George W. Bush on his policy agenda. Bush said he was “indebted to Denny for his candid advice and strong support.” Zachary Farden, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said after Hastert pleaded guilty in 2015 to violating banking laws, “Mr. Hastert’s legend and legacy are gone, and in its place are a broken, humiliated man. That is how it should be.”
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Comedian Reggie McFadden, best known for his work on In Living Color, has died at 57. His sister, best-selling novelist Bernice McFadden, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. She said the U.S. State Department had notified her family that McFadden had died in Tanzania, where he had been living for almost two decades. She added that the family does not know when he died or what the cause of death was. “Rest in peace, fellow comedian, Reggie McFadden,” comic Tony Luewellyn wrote on Facebook. “Another fallen veteran comedy brother!” McFadden grew up in Brooklyn and got his break in 1991 when he appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. He joined In Living Color in 1992, and also made appearances on Hanging With Mr. Cooper, Moesha, Martin, Coach, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he played Officer Burt, Larry David’s neighbor. McFadden also had a role in Adam Sandler’s film Little Nicky. His Facebook page said McFadden owned a Tanzania-based gold mining company and an entertainment production company called Olduvai Records. He released an album called ENJOY, Vol. 1, on the label in May last year. He is survived by his sons Jaron and Myles, sisters Bernice and Misty, brother Kris, and mother Vivian.
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A safari plane has been forced to make an emergency landing after hitting a zebra during takeoff. The Embraer EMB-120, operated by Sindbard Air, reportedly hit the wild animal while departing from a runway at Seronera in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park. It later suffered a landing gear malfunction on approach to Kilimanjaro International Airport, about 270 miles east of the park, prompting the pilot to perform a belly-slide landing along the tarmac between 11 a.m. and noon on Sunday. The plane was originally headed for the island of Zanzibar but diverted after the crew discovered the gear issue. No injuries were reported, and all 26 passengers and four crew members are understood to have disembarked safely. Airport officials closed Kilimanjaro International Airport while the plane was removed from the runway.
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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.
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A former contestant on the hit reality TV show Survivor is wanted after disappearing along with her teenage son. Jaime Dugan, 41, who starred in Survivor: China in 2007, is accused of refusing to hand over her 16-year-old, Harper, to his father after Harper spent the weekend with her at the end of August in Cayce, South Carolina. Harper’s father is Erik Huffman, also a former Survivor contestant, and a judge has now ordered Dugan’s arrest, classifying Harper as “missing and endangered.” Huffman, 45, said that his son’s “safety and wellbeing is my top priority right now.” He added: “We have such a good relationship. I had set up a good routine for him at my home, with school, and therapists, and tutors, and church youth groups. He was really coming into his own and had a very stable life with me. I hate that he’s been ripped away.” Huffman works as a doctor’s assistant while Dugan is an online influencer. The pair split in 2024 over alleged physical and sexual abuse in the relationship, which was never proven.
An American scientist has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for helping pioneer breakthrough research on controlling brain cells with light. Karl Deisseroth, of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Stanford University, received the prestigious honor on Monday alongside German scientists Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their work on optogenetics, a method that shows how “nerve cells shape memories, feelings and behaviors” in the brain. The Nobel Committee praised their research for helping uncover mysteries of the brain’s inner workings that had remained unsolved for decades. After Hegemann and Nagel discovered a unique protein, channelrhodopsin, in a single-celled alga, Deisseroth turned it into a “light-controlled switch for nerve cells” that essentially controls nerve signals with light. Researchers have already used optogenetics to uncover “neural circuits governing specific memories, feelings, and behaviors” relevant to neurological and psychiatric disorders. It is also being used to help restore sight in people with visual impairment. “Optogenetics provides opportunities for mapping the brain in a way that we could once only dream of,” Per Svenningsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, said in a statement.
Hundreds of high schools across France are shutting down or suspending classes as violent student protests over deteriorating infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, and massive teacher shortages plunge the nation into chaos. French Education Minister Édouard Geffray confirmed that 400 to 500 high schools will have lessons “totally or partly suspended” because security conditions “have not been fulfilled”. Geffray revealed that 24 schools have been “burned or ransacked” since the uprising erupted, with 78 educational staff members wounded in “something we have never seen before”. Officials blamed the chaos on radical infiltrators. “There are activists, particularly from the far left, who have infiltrated the high school student movement, hijacked it from the students themselves, and engaged in extreme violence,” Geffray claimed. The unrest has spread from Paris to major hubs like Marseille, Montpellier, and Nantes. French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported 1,747 arrests on Friday alone, driving total arrests past 5,000—with minors making up roughly 85 percent. French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin noted 735 of the country’s 3,700 schools have been disrupted. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu promised further steps to address student grievances while accelerating a “vandal-pays” bill to force rioters to cover damages.
An offshore fishing trip turned into a bloody ordeal when an angler caught a shark off the Southern California coast, only to be mauled twice during a frantic struggle. Emergency responders received an urgent distress call around 8:32 a.m. on Sunday regarding a bite or sting near the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Local fire authorities originally labeled the incident a shark attack before walking back the framing to describe it as a fishing accident. The kayaker was floating about half a mile off Paradise Cove when he hooked the creature. When he attempted to unhook and release it, the predator bit him, causing him to fall into the ocean. “The shark bit him, he let the shark go, and then the shark came back and knocked him off the boat and attacked him again and bit his leg again,” lifeguard Alex Buford told NBC4. Rescuers transported the victim to a regional hospital, though his exact medical condition remains undisclosed. Local beaches remained open following the encounter. Sightings along the coast have surged lately, after a hammerhead was spotted off the Malibu pier in August and a giant whale shark was seen swimming near Santa Barbara Island. It’s unclear what type of shark bit the kayaker.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
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A top chef at the prestigious Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, has died after his parked car was struck by a Range Rover. The victim, identified as 51-year-old sushi chef Ryo Uchimiya, had arrived for work early and was asleep in his vehicle along Pacific Coast Highway when the second car crashed into him at around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a 16-year-old boy was driving the speeding Range Rover. The boy has not been charged, but an investigation into the deadly collision is underway. Authorities do not believe the teen was under the influence at the time. A witness told KTLA 5 that the 16-year-old appeared stunned after the crash. “I heard throughout the day that maybe he didn’t even have a license,” she said. “He’s a young kid. He looked very young and very confused and his parents didn’t even show up to find him. He was sitting there for two hours by himself.” Uchimiya, a married father of two, worked at the Japanese restaurant for 25 years. The manager of Nobu Malibu said it’s been a “very, very difficult day for so many people” following the chef’s death.
A Georgia soul singer has been accused of slapping a woman during a performance, leaving her with two black eyes and damaging her dental work. Sky Whatley has been charged with simple battery after hitting Shamika Boyd in a caught-on-camera attack at the Legendary Awards Show & Concert in Tucker, Georgia, 11Alive reported. He has not been arrested. Boyd told 11Alive on Friday that she was struck so hard that the composite material on one of her teeth came out. “When he hit me, I was devastated because I’m thinking, ‘Why did he hit me? He had no reason to hit me,’” Boyd said about the Sept. 6 incident. She attended the event to support her daughter, who was DJing. “That’s the part that I don’t understand when I did nothing to him,” Boyd said. “He was in no harm, no threat or anything.” Her lawyers argue that the slap, which was caught on camera, warranted a more serious charge. “If I went out and slapped somebody and I blacked their eye and I chipped their tooth, I wouldn’t be charged with simple battery,” attorney Atiya Vereen said.