This Smart Scale Tracks Body Fat, Water Weight, and Lean Muscle Mass at Home

Politics as theatre. Celebrity as currency. Wellness as religion. And power as the only real language in the room. Subscribe to PRIMAL SCREAM with Joanna Coles on Substack for exclusive news, reviews and commentary.
It’s funny what you remember about a White House state dinner. I went to one Barack and Michelle Obama hosted for then-French President François Hollande in February 2014. The guest list was a snapshot of who mattered in America at the time. Hollywood was well represented; media mattered too: Jill Abramson, then executive editor of “The Gray Lady,” showed up in navy blue; instead of being banned from the premises, Jeff Zucker, then president of CNN Worldwide, was a welcome guest. And, almost incidentally, the 42-year-old entrepreneur Elon Musk attended with his beautiful actress wife, Talulah. Twelve years later, compare that evening with Trump’s state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping and you can see how completely American power and celebrity has been reordered: we have become intoxicated by scale, disruption and staggering personal wealth. The tech world didn’t merely attend—it swallowed the room. And yes, Musk was at both dinners. The difference is that, in 2014, he wasn’t more powerful than the man who was throwing the party. Click through to read more of my first-hand take on the tech takeover.
Health officials in several Tampa Bay counties have declared a local state of emergency over the past few days due to a major dengue fever outbreak. The mosquito-borne viral illness, notorious for intense joint pain, is often called “breakbone fever.” Dengue is more common in tropical countries but has been increasing in the U.S. in recent years. The Florida Department of Health has reported 190 cases so far this year—Florida’s second-highest total on record, behind the 199 cases in 2023. By comparison, the state recorded 62 cases last year. The last major U.S. outbreak outside the Texas-Mexico border occurred in 2009. Residents of Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties have been urged to dump standing water from garbage cans, gutters and buckets, maintain chlorinated pools, and report mosquito problems. Most U.S. cases are linked to travel to the Caribbean, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and Pacific islands. “This is wildly unusual for us,” a Hillsborough County spokesperson told ABC News. Experts point to warm temperatures, heavy rain, and Florida’s proximity to Puerto Rico as conditions that have helped mosquitoes multiply. One death—an elderly woman—has been confirmed.
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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.
It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.
Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.
The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.
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‘On the Same Page’ Has Everything You Need to Know Before the Latest ‘Fourth Wing’ Release
Fantasy lovers everywhere are eagerly counting down the days until tomorrow’s release of Threshing Day, the newest installment in Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling Empyrean series whose first hit book, Fourth Wing, launched her to literary stardom. Whether you’re a diehard fan or new to Yarros’ dragon spectacular, ‘On the Same Page’ has you covered with a master recap of the characters, the world, and every twist from the first three books.
A Delta Air Lines flight en route to Boston from Barcelona made an emergency landing in Portugal on Sunday after smoke was identified in the cabin. Delta Flight 251 touched down at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport in Porto, Portugal, due to fumes detected on the plane. A Delta spokesperson told The Hill the smoke was caused by a mechanical issue. The plane carrying 283 passengers and 13 crew members departed from Barcelona at 3:15 p.m. and landed in Porto at 5:45 p.m. local time. Portuguese emergency responders treated eight passengers on the tarmac, and three others were hospitalized. “The flight landed safely, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels as we work to get them to Boston as safely and quickly as possible,” the Delta spokesperson said in a statement. A similar incident occurred on an Alaska Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu on Thursday, when a mysterious odor filled the plane, causing several people to fall ill, including flight attendants.
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When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.
That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”
Nutrire Day & Night Duo Nourishing & Exfoliating Scalp Serums
The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.
And unlike a weekly clarifying treatment or scalp scrub, the duo is designed to be part of your everyday routine. The lightweight formulas absorb quickly and work directly at the root, so you can give your scalp some much-needed attention without sacrificing volume or turning freshly washed hair into an oil slick. The result is a healthier-looking scalp and hair that appears fuller, bouncier, shinier, and noticeably less flaky.
The FDA has sounded the alarm, recalling 1.7 million pounds of light brown and powdered sugar due to suspected contamination. The recall was upgraded to a Class II recall in September, meaning the contaminant could cause temporary health effects. United Sugar Producers and Refiners of Minneapolis initiated the recall in August after finding undeclared wheat kernels. The recall affected Target’s Good & Gather cookie brand and the United and Crystal sugar brands. The contaminated sugar was sold in consumer-and commercial-size packaging in Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The FDA urged customers to return or throw away the sugar, and said those with wheat allergies or sensitivities should avoid the recalled product. The FDA has reported about 950 food recalls this year through mid-September 2026. Walmart products have also been involved in several contamination recalls this year, including Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine with possible Listeria contamination and Great Value frozen fruit with possible E. coli contamination.
Candace Cameron Bure has officially become a grandmother at age 50. The actress’ son Lev, 26, and his wife Elliott, 25, welcomed a son named Bond Leo Bure on August 4. The first-time mom shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, writing, “Welcome baby boy!!!! BOND LEO BURE. 8.4.2026 🤍🦁,” she captioned the post. “Bond was born 10 weeks early at exactly 3 lbs. and was transferred immediately to the NICU — through lots of tears, countless prayers, and what felt like endless hours in the hospital, 5 weeks and 5 days later we finally brought our miracle boy home!!” The Full House alum commented: “Bond Leo is a miracle baby 😭🙌🏼🙏🏻❤️. Our hearts could not be more full of love. You and Lev are the most amazing parents—and we are here for every minute of it 🙌🏼❤️ We love you all sooooooo much 💙🩵💙.” Soon, Bure will be the grandmother of two. Her eldest child, daughter Natasha Perry, 28, recently announced she and her husband are expecting their first child. Bure told People she is “overwhelmed with joy” to become a “Candy Gram.”
Bill Gates is warning that AI could help cause the deaths of a billion people if it falls into the wrong hands. The Microsoft co-founder was asked on Sunday’s episode of NBC’s Meet the Press whether the technology is “powerful enough to end all of humanity.” Gates said it’s “certainly powerful enough to drive events that cause a billion deaths.” He said it’s hard to “get to 100%,” seemingly saying it probably can’t wipe out all of humanity, but it can cause mass destruction. “There’s never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools… I wish it was easier to distinguish good intent, like I want to design a new drug for a disease, versus negative intent, which is I want to design a tool of bioterrorism,” Gates said. Gates’ warning follows an apocalyptic prediction from AI whistleblower Jacob Coxon and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ introduction of a bill to ban artificial superintelligence. Bill Gates no longer holds an official position at Microsoft, but he still serves in an informal advisory role as a technology adviser to CEO Satya Nadella. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has repeatedly berated citizens worried about AI, while financial disclosures show extensive trading on his behalf in technology and AI-linked companies, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir, and data-center and semiconductor firms.
“I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour. So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me, and hopefully I’ve given you something in return.”
The singer then started playing the piano and sang: “Please come out and see me on the tour. It’s gonna be great!”
The Final Encore Tour, with 21 shows, will take place across the UK and Europe from April to July 2027.
In August, the rock icon, whose music career spans more than 60 years, canceled the remainder of his Las Vegas residency and his 2026 One Last Time farewell tour after he nearly fainted during a concert in Utah.
His team announced he underwent a coronary stent procedure after suffering from an acute upper respiratory infection, laryngitis and vocal strain.
“I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend,” the Da Ya Think I’m Sexy singer said after the procedure.
“I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”
Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 55, said, “He’s going to come back stronger than ever. He feels like he’s got a new lease of life.”
Doctors were able to catch the heart problem in time.
“They detected a slight blockage which needed a stent, which, according to a lot of research, it appears most people over the age of 65 will often need and require a stent,” Lancaster said on an episode ofAt Home with Vanessa.
Stewart and Lancaster have been married for 19 years and share two children together, Alastair, 20, and Aiden, 15. The singer is also father to daughters Sarah, 62, Kimberly, 47, Ruby, 39, and Renée, 34, and sons Sean, 46, and Liam, 32, from four previous relationships.
Formally known as Sir Rod Stewart, the British star was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II as part of her birthday honors list in 2016 for his “services to music and charity.”
Stewart does not have as good a relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The rockstar’s Palm Beach home is a half mile away from Mar-a-Lago, but the two are no longer close.
“I used to go to his house,” Stewart told Rolling Stone. “We’re both on the beach. I used to go to his Christmas parties.”
He said that once Trump became president, he’s turned into “another guy. Somebody I didn’t know.”
While shaking King Charles’ hand in May, after his visit to the U.S., Stewart reportedly called Trump a “ratbag.”
“May I say, well done in the Americas,” Stewart said. “You were superb. Absolutely superb. You put that little ratbag in his place.”
While his One Last Time Tour was announced as his last large-scale stint, he said that he wants to keep performing at smaller, more intimate venues in a 2024 social media post.
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Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite, worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.
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Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Terrifying Emergency After Takeoff
A commercial flight departed and almost immediately returned to Houston airport in Texas after the plane’s windshield shattered during takeoff. The Mesa Airlines aircraft, bound for El Paso, had only just left the tarmac when the glass in the cabin burst around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday. Officials said there were no injuries and that passengers were then transferred to a replacement plane to continue their journey. “The first officer’s windshield shattered shortly after takeoff, and while there was no depressurization, standard procedure in such cases is to return to the field,” a spokesperson for the carrier said. It came the same day that a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to divert for an emergency landing as smoke began to fill the cabin just two and a half hours after leaving Barcelona airport in Spain. The pilot put down in Porto, Portugal, where 11 passengers received medical attention, with three of them transferred to hospital for further care.
Emergency services took three people to hospital after a plane was forced to divert for an emergency landing as smoke filled the cabin. The Delta Air Lines flight left Barcelona on Sunday at roughly 3:15 p.m. local time and was only two and a half hours into its long-haul flight to Boston before the incident took place, forcing the pilot to land in Porto, Portugal. By the time the plane landed, 11 passengers needed medical attention, with three taken to hospital and the remaining eight attended to on the runway. Delta has not yet issued a public statement on what caused the smoke. It follows an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Hawaii making an emergency landing last Thursday, not long after takeoff from Los Angeles. Alaska later confirmed that the crew aboard the aircraft had made the decision to divert after a strange odor began filling the aircraft, causing several people to suffer symptoms such as nausea and headaches.