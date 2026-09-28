Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Terrifying Emergency After Takeoff

Rod Stewart has announced dates for what he calls “last tour ever.” “I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour,” the rockstar told fans in an Instagram video on Monday. “So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me, and hopefully I’ve given you something in return.” The Final Encore Tour will take place around the UK and Europe from April to July 2027. In August, the rock icon, whose music career spans more than 60 years, canceled the remainder of his Las Vegas residency and his 2026 One Last Time farewell tour after he nearly fainted during a concert in Utah. His team announced he underwent a coronary stent procedure after suffering from an acute upper respiratory infection, laryngitis and vocal strain. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon,” the Do Ya Think I’m Sexy singer said at the time.
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- 1Rock Legend, 81, Announces Farewell Tour After Health ScareFINAL ENCOREThe move comes after the star had to cancel the remainder of his tour this year due to health issues.
- 2Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Terrifying EmergencyBACK SO SOON?The plane had barely made it off the runway before passengers found themselves back at the airport again.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scalp-Care Duo Combats Hair Thinning and Dandruff ROOT CAUSEConsider it your hair’s daily multivitamin.
- 33 Delta Passengers Injured in Emergency LandingCUT SHORTThe plane was barely two and a half hours into its journey before smoke began filling the cabin.
- 4Pro Wrestling Star Dies at 40 One Day After Last MatchDEVASTATING LOSSAll Elite Wrestling announced the British wrestler’s death on Sunday.
Shop with ScoutedDitch the Mistletoe for a Sultry Advent Calendar InsteadHOLIDAY VIBES CAME EARLYTemperatures may be dropping, but Lovehoney’s new Advent calendar guarantees things stay sizzling inside.
- 5Pioneering BET Personality Dies at 58BRAVE BATTLEShe was also a host on Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate, WJLA-TV, WHUR 96.3 FM and CBS Baltimore’s WJZ-TV.
- 6‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ Returns to Box Office at No. 1SNAP BACKThe film is already the second-biggest worldwide re-release ever.
- 7Six Killed After Explosion Collapses Building in AthensNIGHTMAREThe blast was likely caused by a gas leak.
- 8Grammy-Nominated Band’s Lead Singer Dies at 68HEAVY METAL LEGENDThe vocalist had been battling cancer.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 9New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Director RevealedTHE FORCE IS STRONGPlot details for the forthcoming movies remain under wraps.
- 10Presley Gerber’s Ex-Girlfriend Shares Emotional Tribute‘REST EASY KING’“Love you so much Pres.”
Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Terrifying Emergency After Takeoff
A commercial flight departed and almost immediately returned to Houston airport in Texas after the plane’s windshield shattered during takeoff. The Mesa Airlines aircraft, bound for El Paso, had only just left the tarmac when the glass in the cabin burst around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday. Officials said there were no injuries and that passengers were then transferred to a replacement plane to continue their journey. “The first officer’s windshield shattered shortly after takeoff, and while there was no depressurization, standard procedure in such cases is to return to the field,” a spokesperson for the carrier said. It came the same day that a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to divert for an emergency landing as smoke began to fill the cabin just two and a half hours after leaving Barcelona airport in Spain. The pilot put down in Porto, Portugal, where 11 passengers received medical attention, with three of them transferred to hospital for further care.
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When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.
That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”
The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.
And unlike a weekly clarifying treatment or scalp scrub, the duo is designed to be part of your everyday routine. The lightweight formulas absorb quickly and work directly at the root, so you can give your scalp some much-needed attention without sacrificing volume or turning freshly washed hair into an oil slick. The result is a healthier-looking scalp and hair that appears fuller, bouncier, shinier, and noticeably less flaky.
Emergency services took three people to hospital after a plane was forced to divert for an emergency landing as smoke filled the cabin. The Delta Air Lines flight left Barcelona on Sunday at roughly 3:15 p.m. local time and was only two and a half hours into its long-haul flight to Boston before the incident took place, forcing the pilot to land in Porto, Portugal. By the time the plane landed, 11 passengers needed medical attention, with three taken to hospital and the remaining eight attended to on the runway. Delta has not yet issued a public statement on what caused the smoke. It follows an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Hawaii making an emergency landing last Thursday, not long after takeoff from Los Angeles. Alaska later confirmed that the crew aboard the aircraft had made the decision to divert after a strange odor began filling the aircraft, causing several people to suffer symptoms such as nausea and headaches.
AEW star Benjamin Satterley, better known as Pac, has died at age 40, just a day after competing in his final match. All Elite Wrestling announced the British wrestler’s death on Sunday. No cause of death has been disclosed. Satterley wrestled Andrade at Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, losing before the pair exchanged a handshake in the ring. He later appeared during the main event involving Death Riders leader Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay. “Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue,” AEW president Tony Khan wrote in a tribute on X. “May Ben rest in peace,” he added. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, Satterley began wrestling in 2004 and joined WWE in 2012, performing as Neville until 2018. He moved to AEW in 2019, winning multiple championships, including the All-Atlantic title and two Trios championships.
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Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite, worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.
Black Entertainment Television (BET) personality and popular radio host Angela Stribling has died at age 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer, her husband said. “It is with broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer,” Ken Washington said in a statement to WHUR 96.3 FM. He said he and her sister were by her side when she died. No official cause of death has been released. Ed Gordon, a former BET journalist and a friend of Stribling’s, mourned her passing in a Facebook post on Sunday. “So very sad to hear Angela Stribling has passed away,” Gordon, 66, wrote. “Her years at BET saw her host a number of shows and her sultry voice made her a staple on radio in the DC area and on Sirius.” In addition to BET, she was also a host on Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate, WJLA-TV, WHUR 96.3 FM and CBS Baltimore’s WJZ-TV. Most recently, she hosted her own radio program, Pillow Talk with Angela, a late-night program centered on relationships, conversation and music.
Marvel Studios’ 2019 blockbuster Avengers Endgame: Encore earned $26 million domestically and $60 million internationally in its first weekend after returning to theaters. Endgame: Encore’s $86 million global achievement makes it the second-biggest worldwide re-release ever—trailing only Titanic 3D’s 2012 run. “Re-releases rarely earn more than $10 million,” says David A. Gross, who publishes the movie industry newsletter FranchiseRe. “As a marketing exercise, [this] is an effective way to build early word-of-mouth.” Disney’s re-release features never before seen scenes along with a first glimpse at Marvel Studios’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. During Endgame’s initial launch in 2019, it broke records in opening weekend, raking in $1.2 billion globally. It claimed No. 2 on the all-time worldwide chart with $2.7 billion. Resident Evil came in second at the domestic box office this weekend, just behind Endgame. Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim and starring Robert Pattinson, came in third, with a $19.2 million debut.
Four American tourists were among six people killed after a massive explosion leveled a residential building in the heart of Athens’ historic Plaka district, at the foot of the Acropolis. The four Americans were believed to be two couples who were planning to fly out of Athens that day at 3 p.m. U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a tribute to the victims on X: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of four American citizens in yesterday’s explosion in central Athens,” she wrote. The other two victims are believed to be an elderly couple who lived in an apartment in the building. The explosion was likely caused by a gas leak, according to Athens Mayor Haris Doukas. Two other women in an adjacent building were reportedly hurt. Video footage shows vehicles, nearby homes and a church damaged by fallen rubble. Debris, concrete and household items were strewn across the street.
GWAR founding member and lead vocalist Chuck Varga, who played the character Sexicutioner in the band, has died at the age of 68, following a battle with cancer. The heavy metal band’s bass player Casey Orr announced his death. “He was one of a kind,” Orr wrote. “As an artist, as a performer; as a scholar and a gentleman. I’m better for having known him and the world is lesser for his leaving.” Orr said Varga died peacefully with his wife Bambi at his side. The Brooklyn, New York, resident revealed his cancer diagnosis last April, and his bandmates launched a blood donation campaign and a fundraiser to help the singer and his wife cover medical costs. GWAR was formed in Richmond, Virigina, and Varga was influential in the band’s breakthrough from 1986 to 1996. He left the band to pursue film opportunities in New York, but returned periodically through 2022. GWAR was nominated for Best Long Form Music Video at the 1993 Grammy Awards and for Best Metal Performance in 1996.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
Jon Watts will direct the first of three new Star Wars movies, it was announced Saturday. Watts is best known for directing the first three Tom Holland Spider-Man movies and for co-creating the 2024 TV series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The Spider-Man films raked in more than $4 billion worldwide. It’s still unclear where the new trilogy will fit into the ever-expanding Star Wars universe. It may be a standalone series, or further chapters of the Skywalker saga, whose most recent film was 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The trilogy’s writer will be Simon Kinberg, best known for the X-Men series, who was reportedly hired by Lucasfilm for the project before Disney bought it. He consulted on J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and co-created the animated series Star Wars Rebels.
Presley Gerber’s ex girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio shared a heartfelt tribute to the late model following his sudden death at 27 from a suspected drug overdose. The 28-year-old Canadian model and influencer, who dated supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son around 2018 and 2019, shared memories from their relationship in an emotional Instagram post, captioned: “♥️ rest easy king. Love you so much Pres. connected for life. I’ll talk to you soon." The carousel of images and videos included snaps of the pair hugging, a video of the couple riding a mechanical bull, and footage of Gerber wakeboarding. D’Alessio also shared a series of Instagram stories about Gerber days after his death. “Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life,” she wrote. The former couple reportedly met through Gerber’s sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, in 2017 and began casually dating after his split from model Cayley King, before making it official in early 2018. They dated for about two years.