Pioneering BET Personality Dies at 58
Black Entertainment Television (BET) personality and popular radio host Angela Stribling has died at age 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer, her husband said. “It is with broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer,” Ken Washington said in a statement to WHUR 96.3 FM. He said he and her sister were by her side when she died. No official cause of death has been released. Ed Gordon, a former BET journalist and a friend of Stribling’s, mourned her passing in a Facebook post on Sunday. “So very sad to hear Angela Stribling has passed away,” Gordon, 66, wrote. “Her years at BET saw her host a number of shows and her sultry voice made her a staple on radio in the DC area and on Sirius.” In addition to BET, she was also a host on Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate, WJLA-TV, WHUR 96.3 FM and CBS Baltimore’s WJZ-TV. Most recently, she hosted her own radio program, Pillow Talk with Angela, a late-night program centered on relationships, conversation and music.