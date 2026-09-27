Pioneering BET Personality Dies at 58

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here. One fun way to count down to Christmas is with a unique twist on the traditional advent calendar. Total Wine & More’s 2026 Advent Calendar is back, and it makes an excellent gift for yourself or a loved one. You don’t need to be a wine expert either. Total Wine & More handpicked selections that anyone can enjoy, whether you’re a connoisseur or just wine-curious.

The Advent Calendar features 24 expertly sourced wines from around the globe. Expect a mix of reds, whites, and rosés to sip through as you count down to the holidays. The bottles are 187mL, which is enough for one glass. Most of the wines featured come from brands Total Wine & More carries, so if one becomes a new favorite, you can easily grab a full bottle for yourself. These advent calendars sell out fast—usually by mid-November—so there’s no time to hesitate.

Wine Advent Calendar 2026 Buy At Total Wine & More $ 90

Total Wine & More also stocks an impressive collection of champagne and sparkling wines, all under $20. Click here to check them out.

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