‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ Returns to Box Office at No. 1

Black Entertainment Television (BET) personality and popular radio host Angela Stribling has died at age 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer, her husband said. “It is with broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer,” Ken Washington said in a statement to WHUR 96.3 FM. He said he and her sister were by her side when she died. No official cause of death has been released. Ed Gordon, a former BET journalist and a friend of Stribling’s, mourned her passing in a Facebook post on Sunday. “So very sad to hear Angela Stribling has passed away,” Gordon, 66, wrote. “Her years at BET saw her host a number of shows and her sultry voice made her a staple on radio in the DC area and on Sirius.” In addition to BET, she was also a host on Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate, WJLA-TV, WHUR 96.3 FM and CBS Baltimore’s WJZ-TV. Most recently, she hosted her own radio program, Pillow Talk with Angela, a late-night program centered on relationships, conversation and music.
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- 1Pioneering BET Personality Dies at 58BRAVE BATTLEShe was also a host on Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate, WJLA-TV, WHUR 96.3 FM and CBS Baltimore’s WJZ-TV.
- 2‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ Returns to Box Office at No. 1SNAP BACKThe film is already the second-biggest worldwide re-release ever.
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- 3Six Killed After Explosion Collapses Building in AthensNIGHTMAREThe blast was likely caused by a gas leak.
- 4Grammy-Nominated Band’s Lead Singer Dies at 68HEAVY METAL LEGENDThe vocalist had been battling cancer.
Shop with ScoutedPSA: The Caviar Co. Is Offering 30% Off Caviar and RoeSEA BUTTER SALECelebrate the new season with 30 percent off *almost* all caviar and roe for a limited time.
- 5New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Director RevealedTHE FORCE IS STRONGPlot details for the forthcoming movies remain under wraps.
- 6Presley Gerber’s Ex-Girlfriend Shares Emotional Tribute‘REST EASY KING’“Love you so much Pres.”
- 7Nepo Baby of Iconic Actress Reveals Jaw-Dropping RitualASHES TO ASHES“My mother is my superpower,” stage actress Rachael Stirling writes in her new memoir.
- 8Music Fest Canceled Last Minute Over ‘Dangerous Conditions'IT'S A WASHThe looming nor’easter has also led organizers to cancel Maryland’s Oceans Calling festival and New York’s All Things Go Festival.
Shop with ScoutedDitch the Mistletoe for a Sultry Advent Calendar InsteadHOLIDAY VIBES CAME EARLYTemperatures may be dropping, but Lovehoney’s new Advent calendar guarantees things stay sizzling inside.
- 9Police Called to Frat Hazing Incident Make Bizarre DiscoveryWTFTwo people have been arrested for hazing and disorderly conduct.
- 10Scientists Make Shock Discovery About Dogs and Human SpeechMAN’S BEST FRIENDNeuroscientists used an electroencephalogram to study how human and dog brains responded to speech.
‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ Returns to Box Office at No. 1
Marvel Studios’ 2019 blockbuster Avengers Endgame: Encore earned $26 million domestically and $60 million internationally in its first weekend after returning to theaters. Endgame: Encore’s $86 million global achievement makes it the second-biggest worldwide re-release ever—trailing only Titanic 3D’s 2012 run. “Re-releases rarely earn more than $10 million,” says David A. Gross, who publishes the movie industry newsletter FranchiseRe. “As a marketing exercise, [this] is an effective way to build early word-of-mouth.” Disney’s re-release features never before seen scenes along with a first glimpse at Marvel Studios’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. During Endgame’s initial launch in 2019, it broke records in opening weekend, raking in $1.2 billion globally. It claimed No. 2 on the all-time worldwide chart with $2.7 billion. Resident Evil came in second at the domestic box office this weekend, just behind Endgame. Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim and starring Robert Pattinson, came in third, with a $19.2 million debut.
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Four American tourists were among six people killed after a massive explosion leveled a residential building in the heart of Athens’ historic Plaka district, at the foot of the Acropolis. The four Americans were believed to be two couples who were planning to fly out of Athens that day at 3 p.m. U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a tribute to the victims on X: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of four American citizens in yesterday’s explosion in central Athens,” she wrote. The other two victims are believed to be an elderly couple who lived in an apartment in the building. The explosion was likely caused by a gas leak, according to Athens Mayor Haris Doukas. Two other women in an adjacent building were reportedly hurt. Video footage shows vehicles, nearby homes and a church damaged by fallen rubble. Debris, concrete and household items were strewn across the street.
GWAR founding member and lead vocalist Chuck Varga, who played the character Sexicutioner in the band, has died at the age of 68, following a battle with cancer. The heavy metal band’s bass player Casey Orr announced his death. “He was one of a kind,” Orr wrote. “As an artist, as a performer; as a scholar and a gentleman. I’m better for having known him and the world is lesser for his leaving.” Orr said Varga died peacefully with his wife Bambi at his side. The Brooklyn, New York, resident revealed his cancer diagnosis last April, and his bandmates launched a blood donation campaign and a fundraiser to help the singer and his wife cover medical costs. GWAR was formed in Richmond, Virigina, and Varga was influential in the band’s breakthrough from 1986 to 1996. He left the band to pursue film opportunities in New York, but returned periodically through 2022. GWAR was nominated for Best Long Form Music Video at the 1993 Grammy Awards and for Best Metal Performance in 1996.
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It’s that time of year again: Fall is officially here. The best part? Our favorite caviar and roe brand, The Caviar Co., is celebrating the new season with a massive (and very rare) sale. For a limited time, score 30 percent off a huge selection of caviar and roe, including Siberian Sturgeon, Imperial Golden Ostera, and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of sustainably sourced roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.
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Jon Watts will direct the first of three new Star Wars movies, it was announced Saturday. Watts is best known for directing the first three Tom Holland Spider-Man movies and for co-creating the 2024 TV series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The Spider-Man films raked in more than $4 billion worldwide. It’s still unclear where the new trilogy will fit into the ever-expanding Star Wars universe. It may be a standalone series, or further chapters of the Skywalker saga, whose most recent film was 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The trilogy’s writer will be Simon Kinberg, best known for the X-Men series, who was reportedly hired by Lucasfilm for the project before Disney bought it. He consulted on J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and co-created the animated series Star Wars Rebels.
Presley Gerber’s ex girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio shared a heartfelt tribute to the late model following his sudden death at 27 from a suspected drug overdose. The 28-year-old Canadian model and influencer, who dated supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son around 2018 and 2019, shared memories from their relationship in an emotional Instagram post, captioned: “♥️ rest easy king. Love you so much Pres. connected for life. I’ll talk to you soon." The carousel of images and videos included snaps of the pair hugging, a video of the couple riding a mechanical bull, and footage of Gerber wakeboarding. D’Alessio also shared a series of Instagram stories about Gerber days after his death. “Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life,” she wrote. The former couple reportedly met through Gerber’s sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, in 2017 and began casually dating after his split from model Cayley King, before making it official in early 2018. They dated for about two years.
While filming ITV’s “Victoria,” English actress Diana Rigg would enjoy a nightly glass of prosecco. Her daughter, stage actress Rachael Stirling, shared a much stranger habit in her new memoir, All About My Mother. The 49-year-old said she eats “a grain or two of my mother’s ashes” before stepping out on opening night. “Although it shocks people when I tell them,” she writes, “It feels absolutely natural to me. I am cloaked in her, shielded and shrouded by her. My mother is my superpower.” In her memoir, Stirling, known for her theater work and roles in the BBC’s “Detectorists” and “Tipping the Velvet,” recalls her at times difficult relationship with Rigg, who died of cancer at 82 in 2020. The iconic actress and sex symbol was known for her role as 007’s wife Tracy Bond and as Olena Tyrell in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” She also played a leading part in the British espionage series “The Avengers.” Rigg was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1994.
Organizers have called off this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York as a powerful nor’easter threatens heavy rain and damaging winds along the East Coast this weekend. The annual benefit concert, scheduled to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly, was set to kick off on Saturday in Central Park. Organizers announced the cancellation less than 24 hours before the show was due to start. Headliners included Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, and Shaboozey. In an official release announcing the decision, organizers said it was the “first time in 14 years we’ve had to cancel.” Global Citizen, the advocacy organization behind the event, said it plans to donate unserved food to local organizations and refund customers. The coming storm is also forcing several other events to cancel, including the Oceans Calling music festival in Maryland, New York’s All Things Go Festival, and singer Ed Sheeran’s upcoming tour stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
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Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite, worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.
Police officers responding to reports of a hazing incident in Madison, Wisconsin, discovered about 30 shirtless young men in a filthy basement covered in food and liquids, with several showing signs of physical assault. Officers received an anonymous tip about an event at Alpha Epsilon Pi, an unaccredited fraternity that was kicked off the University of Wisconsin campus more than a decade ago. When they arrived at the house, they found the pledges—the “vast majority” of whom were 18 years old—“partially clothed” and “covered in food, condiments, and other liquids,” according to a police statement. The room’s thermostat was set to 81 degrees Fahrenheit. A photo shows most of the pledges, their faces blurred, sitting on the floor of a dirty room with black walls. They were escorted outside and evaluated, and several had “visible injuries consistent with being physically assaulted,” police said. Two 20-year-olds were arrested for hazing and disorderly conduct and taken to Dane County Jail. The university is also investigating the incident. In a statement, it said that because the group is still recognized by the national Alpha Epsilon Pi organization, it’s legally allowed to operate as an unaffiliated fraternity chapter.
Canine brains process language in a “human-like” way, according to a new study from researchers at Hungary’s Eötvös Loránd University. Researchers compared the responses of 20 humans and 20 companion dogs to speech streams with varying consonant and vowel patterns, measuring electrical activity in the brain. They found that the dogs paid special attention to consonant sounds—a technique human infants also use when first learning to decipher language. “In a continuous speech stream, it is easier to detect individual words when we focus on consonants,” Attila Andics, cognitive neuroscientist and co-author, told The Independent. “And from infancy onward, this is exactly what the human brain tends to do. This phenomenon is known as the consonant bias.” The researchers say this is the first evidence that a consonant bias can appear in the brain of a non-human animal.