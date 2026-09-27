New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Director Revealed
Jon Watts will direct the first of three new Star Wars movies, it was announced Saturday. Watts is best known for directing the first three Tom Holland Spider-Man movies and for co-creating the 2024 TV series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The Spider-Man films raked in more than $4 billion worldwide. It’s still unclear where the new trilogy will fit into the ever-expanding Star Wars universe. It may be a standalone series, or further chapters of the Skywalker saga, whose most recent film was 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The trilogy’s writer will be Simon Kinberg, best known for the X-Men series, who was reportedly hired by Lucasfilm for the project before Disney bought it. He consulted on J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and co-created the animated series Star Wars Rebels.