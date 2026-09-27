Six Killed After Explosion Collapses Building in Athens

Four American tourists were among six people killed after a massive explosion leveled a residential building in the heart of Athens’ historic Plaka district, at the foot of the Acropolis. The four Americans were believed to be two couples who were planning to fly out of Athens that day at 3 p.m. U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a tribute to the victims on X: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of four American citizens in yesterday’s explosion in central Athens,” she wrote. The other two victims are believed to be an elderly couple who lived in an apartment in the building. The explosion was likely caused by a gas leak, according to Athens Mayor Haris Doukas. Two other women in an adjacent building were reportedly hurt. Video footage shows vehicles, nearby homes and a church damaged by fallen rubble. Debris, concrete and household items were strewn across the street.