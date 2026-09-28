Rock Legend, 81, Announces Farewell Tour After Health Scare
Rod Stewart has announced dates for what he calls “last tour ever.” “I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour,” the rockstar told fans in an Instagram video on Monday. “So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me, and hopefully I’ve given you something in return.” The Final Encore Tour will take place around the UK and Europe from April to July 2027. In August, the rock icon, whose music career spans more than 60 years, canceled the remainder of his Las Vegas residency and his 2026 One Last Time farewell tour after he nearly fainted during a concert in Utah. His team announced he underwent a coronary stent procedure after suffering from an acute upper respiratory infection, laryngitis and vocal strain. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon,” the Do Ya Think I’m Sexy singer said at the time.