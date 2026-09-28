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1

Pro Wrestling Star Dies at 40 One Day After Last Match

DEVASTATING LOSS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.28.26 5:29AM EDT 
Benjamin Satterley
Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images

AEW star Benjamin Satterley, better known as Pac, has died at age 40, just a day after competing in his final match. All Elite Wrestling announced the British wrestler’s death on Sunday. No cause of death has been disclosed. Satterley wrestled Andrade at Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, losing before the pair exchanged a handshake in the ring. He later appeared during the main event involving Death Riders leader Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay. “Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue,” AEW president Tony Khan wrote in a tribute on X. “May Ben rest in peace,” he added. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, Satterley began wrestling in 2004 and joined WWE in 2012, performing as Neville until 2018. He moved to AEW in 2019, winning multiple championships, including the All-Atlantic title and two Trios championships.

Read it at The New York Post

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2
Pioneering BET Personality Dies at 58
BRAVE BATTLE
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.27.26 3:28PM EDT 
Angela Stribling attends the listening party for "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member Candiace Bassett's debut album at Karma DC on September 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Angela Stribling attends the listening party for "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member Candiace Bassett's debut album at Karma DC on September 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. Shannon Finney/Shannon Finney, Getty Images

Black Entertainment Television (BET) personality and popular radio host Angela Stribling has died at age 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer, her husband said. “It is with broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer,” Ken Washington said in a statement to WHUR 96.3 FM. He said he and her sister were by her side when she died. No official cause of death has been released. Ed Gordon, a former BET journalist and a friend of Stribling’s, mourned her passing in a Facebook post on Sunday. “So very sad to hear Angela Stribling has passed away,” Gordon, 66, wrote. “Her years at BET saw her host a number of shows and her sultry voice made her a staple on radio in the DC area and on Sirius.” In addition to BET, she was also a host on Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate, WJLA-TV, WHUR 96.3 FM and CBS Baltimore’s WJZ-TV. Most recently, she hosted her own radio program, Pillow Talk with Angela, a late-night program centered on relationships, conversation and music.

Read it at People

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Partner update

Sip Your Way Through the Holiday Season With Total Wine & More’s Advent Calendar
WINE-DERFUL
AD BY Total Wine & More
Published 09.26.26 12:00AM EDT 
A green and red wine advent calendar with numbered doors 1 through 24, surrounded by mini wine bottles, yarn Christmas trees, and small paper houses on a snow-like display."
Total Wine & More

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here. One fun way to count down to Christmas is with a unique twist on the traditional advent calendar. Total Wine & More’s 2026 Advent Calendar is back, and it makes an excellent gift for yourself or a loved one. You don’t need to be a wine expert either. Total Wine & More handpicked selections that anyone can enjoy, whether you’re a connoisseur or just wine-curious.

The Advent Calendar features 24 expertly sourced wines from around the globe. Expect a mix of reds, whites, and rosés to sip through as you count down to the holidays. The bottles are 187mL, which is enough for one glass. Most of the wines featured come from brands Total Wine & More carries, so if one becomes a new favorite, you can easily grab a full bottle for yourself. These advent calendars sell out fast—usually by mid-November—so there’s no time to hesitate.

Wine Advent Calendar 2026
Buy At Total Wine & More$90

Total Wine & More also stocks an impressive collection of champagne and sparkling wines, all under $20. Click here to check them out.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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3
‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ Returns to Box Office at No. 1
SNAP BACK
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.27.26 2:07PM EDT 
Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper arrive for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019.
Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper arrive for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019. VALERIE MACON/Valerie Macon, Getty Images

Marvel Studios’ 2019 blockbuster Avengers Endgame: Encore earned $26 million domestically and $60 million internationally in its first weekend after returning to theaters. Endgame: Encore’s $86 million global achievement makes it the second-biggest worldwide re-release ever—trailing only Titanic 3D’s 2012 run. “Re-releases rarely earn more than $10 million,” says David A. Gross, who publishes the movie industry newsletter FranchiseRe. “As a marketing exercise, [this] is an effective way to build early word-of-mouth.” Disney’s re-release features never before seen scenes along with a first glimpse at Marvel Studios’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. During Endgame’s initial launch in 2019, it broke records in opening weekend, raking in $1.2 billion globally. It claimed No. 2 on the all-time worldwide chart with $2.7 billion. Resident Evil came in second at the domestic box office this weekend, just behind Endgame. Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim and starring Robert Pattinson, came in third, with a $19.2 million debut.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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4
Six Killed After Explosion Collapses Building in Athens
NIGHTMARE
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.27.26 1:08PM EDT 
Rescuers search for survivors after a blast in the Plaka district of Athens, Greece, on September 26, 2026.
Rescuers search for survivors after a blast in the Plaka district of Athens, Greece, on September 26, 2026. Anadolu/Costas Baltas/Anadolu, Getty Images

Four American tourists were among six people killed after a massive explosion leveled a residential building in the heart of Athens’ historic Plaka district, at the foot of the Acropolis. The four Americans were believed to be two couples who were planning to fly out of Athens that day at 3 p.m. U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a tribute to the victims on X: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of four American citizens in yesterday’s explosion in central Athens,” she wrote. The other two victims are believed to be an elderly couple who lived in an apartment in the building. The explosion was likely caused by a gas leak, according to Athens Mayor Haris Doukas. Two other women in an adjacent building were reportedly hurt. Video footage shows vehicles, nearby homes and a church damaged by fallen rubble. Debris, concrete and household items were strewn across the street.

Read it at Fox News

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Plot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your Appetite and Boost Energy
FORGET THE MUNCHIES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.26 4:33PM EDT 
TribeTokes Fit and Focused Gummies
TribeTokes.

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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.

According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.

TribeTokes Fit & Focused THC-Free THCv Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.

Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.

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5
Grammy-Nominated Band’s Lead Singer Dies at 68
HEAVY METAL LEGEND
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.27.26 12:18PM EDT 
Chuck Varga via Instagram.
Chuck Varga via Instagram. chuckvarga, Instagram

GWAR founding member and lead vocalist Chuck Varga, who played the character Sexicutioner in the band, has died at the age of 68, following a battle with cancer. The heavy metal band’s bass player Casey Orr announced his death. “He was one of a kind,” Orr wrote. “As an artist, as a performer; as a scholar and a gentleman. I’m better for having known him and the world is lesser for his leaving.” Orr said Varga died peacefully with his wife Bambi at his side. The Brooklyn, New York, resident revealed his cancer diagnosis last April, and his bandmates launched a blood donation campaign and a fundraiser to help the singer and his wife cover medical costs. GWAR was formed in Richmond, Virigina, and Varga was influential in the band’s breakthrough from 1986 to 1996. He left the band to pursue film opportunities in New York, but returned periodically through 2022. GWAR was nominated for Best Long Form Music Video at the 1993 Grammy Awards and for Best Metal Performance in 1996.

Read it at Deadline

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6
New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Director Revealed
THE FORCE IS STRONG
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 09.27.26 3:52AM EDT 
Published 09.27.26 3:46AM EDT 
galleries/2016/12/27/remembering-carrie-fisher-1956-2016/161227-CARRIE-FISHER-GAL-03_w1ozij

An iconic shot of Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo in the Star Wars series.

Alamy

Jon Watts will direct the first of three new Star Wars movies, it was announced Saturday. Watts is best known for directing the first three Tom Holland Spider-Man movies and for co-creating the 2024 TV series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The Spider-Man films raked in more than $4 billion worldwide. It’s still unclear where the new trilogy will fit into the ever-expanding Star Wars universe. It may be a standalone series, or further chapters of the Skywalker saga, whose most recent film was 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The trilogy’s writer will be Simon Kinberg, best known for the X-Men series, who was reportedly hired by Lucasfilm for the project before Disney bought it. He consulted on J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and co-created the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Read it at The Wrap

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7
Presley Gerber’s Ex-Girlfriend Shares Emotional Tribute
‘REST EASY KING’
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.27.26 5:32AM EDT 
Published 09.26.26 10:12AM EDT 
Presley Gerber and Charlotte D'Alessio pose for a picture at a formal event.
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Presley Gerber and Charlotte D'Alessio arrive to Harper's BAZAAR ICONS at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) James Devaney/GC Images

Presley Gerber’s ex girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio shared a heartfelt tribute to the late model following his sudden death at 27 from a suspected drug overdose. The 28-year-old Canadian model and influencer, who dated supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son around 2018 and 2019, shared memories from their relationship in an emotional Instagram post, captioned: “♥️ rest easy king. Love you so much Pres. connected for life. I’ll talk to you soon." The carousel of images and videos included snaps of the pair hugging, a video of the couple riding a mechanical bull, and footage of Gerber wakeboarding. D’Alessio also shared a series of Instagram stories about Gerber days after his death. “Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life,” she wrote. The former couple reportedly met through Gerber’s sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, in 2017 and began casually dating after his split from model Cayley King, before making it official in early 2018. They dated for about two years.

Read it at People

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8
Nepo Baby of Iconic Actress Reveals Jaw-Dropping Pre-Performance Ritual
ASHES TO ASHES
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.25.26 3:08PM EDT 
Diana Rigg and her daughter Rachael Stirling pose for a picture.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Rachael Stirling and Dame Diana Rigg attend the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at London Palladium on November 30, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

While filming ITV’s “Victoria,” English actress Diana Rigg would enjoy a nightly glass of prosecco. Her daughter, stage actress Rachael Stirling, shared a much stranger habit in her new memoir, All About My Mother. The 49-year-old said she eats “a grain or two of my mother’s ashes” before stepping out on opening night. “Although it shocks people when I tell them,” she writes, “It feels absolutely natural to me. I am cloaked in her, shielded and shrouded by her. My mother is my superpower.” In her memoir, Stirling, known for her theater work and roles in the BBC’s “Detectorists” and “Tipping the Velvet,” recalls her at times difficult relationship with Rigg, who died of cancer at 82 in 2020. The iconic actress and sex symbol was known for her role as 007’s wife Tracy Bond and as Olena Tyrell in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” She also played a leading part in the British espionage series “The Avengers.” Rigg was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1994.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Ditch the Mistletoe for Lovehoney’s Sultry Advent Calendar Instead
HOLIDAY VIBES CAME EARLY
Scouted Staff
Published 09.24.26 1:13PM EDT 
A couple lying on a bed. They are both smiling and to the right of them is a clitoral stimulator.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.

Lovehoney Couple's Advent Calendar (24 Day)
See At Lovehoney

The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite, worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.

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9
Music Festival Canceled Last Minute Due to ‘Dangerous Conditions’
IT'S A WASH
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.25.26 3:46PM EDT 
Attendees listen to music at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York City.
The crowd holds up phone flashlights, as the Manhattan skyline lights up the background, during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York City, U.S., September 27, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Organizers have called off this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York as a powerful nor’easter threatens heavy rain and damaging winds along the East Coast this weekend. The annual benefit concert, scheduled to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly, was set to kick off on Saturday in Central Park. Organizers announced the cancellation less than 24 hours before the show was due to start. Headliners included Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, and Shaboozey. In an official release announcing the decision, organizers said it was the “first time in 14 years we’ve had to cancel.” Global Citizen, the advocacy organization behind the event, said it plans to donate unserved food to local organizations and refund customers. The coming storm is also forcing several other events to cancel, including the Oceans Calling music festival in Maryland, New York’s All Things Go Festival, and singer Ed Sheeran’s upcoming tour stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Read it at Deadline

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10
Police Called to Frat Hazing Incident Make Bizarre Discovery
WTF
Janna Brancolini
Published 09.25.26 11:20AM EDT 
A group of young men without their shirts, faced blurred, sitting in a dirty room.
Madison Police Department

Police officers responding to reports of a hazing incident in Madison, Wisconsin, discovered about 30 shirtless young men in a filthy basement covered in food and liquids, with several showing signs of physical assault. Officers received an anonymous tip about an event at Alpha Epsilon Pi, an unaccredited fraternity that was kicked off the University of Wisconsin campus more than a decade ago. When they arrived at the house, they found the pledges—the “vast majority” of whom were 18 years old—“partially clothed” and “covered in food, condiments, and other liquids,” according to a police statement. The room’s thermostat was set to 81 degrees Fahrenheit. A photo shows most of the pledges, their faces blurred, sitting on the floor of a dirty room with black walls. They were escorted outside and evaluated, and several had “visible injuries consistent with being physically assaulted,” police said. Two 20-year-olds were arrested for hazing and disorderly conduct and taken to Dane County Jail. The university is also investigating the incident. In a statement, it said that because the group is still recognized by the national Alpha Epsilon Pi organization, it’s legally allowed to operate as an unaffiliated fraternity chapter.

Read it at CBS News

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