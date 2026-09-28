Pro Wrestling Star Dies at 40 One Day After Last Match
AEW star Benjamin Satterley, better known as Pac, has died at age 40, just a day after competing in his final match. All Elite Wrestling announced the British wrestler’s death on Sunday. No cause of death has been disclosed. Satterley wrestled Andrade at Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, losing before the pair exchanged a handshake in the ring. He later appeared during the main event involving Death Riders leader Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay. “Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue,” AEW president Tony Khan wrote in a tribute on X. “May Ben rest in peace,” he added. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, Satterley began wrestling in 2004 and joined WWE in 2012, performing as Neville until 2018. He moved to AEW in 2019, winning multiple championships, including the All-Atlantic title and two Trios championships.