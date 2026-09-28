3 Delta Passengers Injured in Emergency Landing

Emergency services took three people to hospital after a plane was forced to divert for an emergency landing as smoke filled the cabin. The Delta Air Lines flight left Barcelona on Sunday at roughly 3:15 p.m. local time and was only two and a half hours into its long-haul flight to Boston before the incident took place, forcing the pilot to land in Porto, Portugal. By the time the plane landed, 11 passengers needed medical attention, with three taken to hospital and the remaining eight attended to on the runway. Delta has not yet issued a public statement on what caused the smoke. It follows an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Hawaii making an emergency landing last Thursday, not long after takeoff from Los Angeles. Alaska later confirmed that the crew aboard the aircraft had made the decision to divert after a strange odor began filling the aircraft, causing several people to suffer symptoms such as nausea and headaches.