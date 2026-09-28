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3 Delta Passengers Injured in Emergency Landing

CUT SHORT

The plane was barely two and a half hours into its journey before smoke began filling the cabin.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330neo or A330-900 aircraft with neo engine option of the European plane manufacturer, as seen departing from Amsterdam Schiphol AMS EHAM International airport from Polderbaan runway and flying in the blue sky. The modern and advanced wide body airplane has the registration - tail number N421DX and is powered by 2xRR jet engines. The passenger plane is a brand new Airbus A330-900 delivered from Airbus on March 2023. Delta is a legacy US carrier with headquarters and a hub in Atlanta Georgia and connects America to the Dutch capital on a daily basis. Delta DL DAL is the second largest airline in the world and member of SkyTeam airline aviation alliance. The global aviation industry is showing growth in passenger traffic and cargo with higher demand, more than ever after the 2 previous years with the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic era, Amsterdam, The Netherlands on April 19, 2023 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Emergency services took three people to hospital after a plane was forced to divert for an emergency landing as smoke filled the cabin. The Delta Air Lines flight left Barcelona on Sunday at roughly 3:15 p.m. local time and was only two and a half hours into its long-haul flight to Boston before the incident took place, forcing the pilot to land in Porto, Portugal. By the time the plane landed, 11 passengers needed medical attention, with three taken to hospital and the remaining eight attended to on the runway. Delta has not yet issued a public statement on what caused the smoke. It follows an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Hawaii making an emergency landing last Thursday, not long after takeoff from Los Angeles. Alaska later confirmed that the crew aboard the aircraft had made the decision to divert after a strange odor began filling the aircraft, causing several people to suffer symptoms such as nausea and headaches.

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Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

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