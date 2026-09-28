‘Full House’ Star Becomes Grandma at 50

Rod Stewart has announced dates for what he calls his “last tour ever.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, after much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce next year will be my last tour ever, ever, ever,” the 81-year-old rockstar told fans in an Instagram video on Monday.

“I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour. So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me, and hopefully I’ve given you something in return.”

The singer then started playing the piano and sang: “Please come out and see me on the tour. It’s gonna be great!”

The Final Encore Tour, with 21 shows, will take place across the UK and Europe from April to July 2027.

In August, the rock icon, whose music career spans more than 60 years, canceled the remainder of his Las Vegas residency and his 2026 One Last Time farewell tour after he nearly fainted during a concert in Utah.

Rod Stewart performs at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on July 31, 2026, in Wantagh, New York. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

His team announced he underwent a coronary stent procedure after suffering from an acute upper respiratory infection, laryngitis and vocal strain.

“I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend,” the Da Ya Think I’m Sexy singer said after the procedure.

Rod Stewart performing live onstage, June 1972. Ian Dickson/Ian Dickson, Redferns

“I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 55, said, “He’s going to come back stronger than ever. He feels like he’s got a new lease of life.”

Doctors were able to catch the heart problem in time.

“They detected a slight blockage which needed a stent, which, according to a lot of research, it appears most people over the age of 65 will often need and require a stent,” Lancaster said on an episode of At Home with Vanessa.

Rod Stewart performing at the Uptown Theater, Chicago, Illinois, May 2, 1979. Paul Natkin/Paul Natkin, Getty Images

Stewart and Lancaster have been married for 19 years and share two children together, Alastair, 20, and Aiden, 15. The singer is also father to daughters Sarah, 62, Kimberly, 47, Ruby, 39, and Renée, 34, and sons Sean, 46, and Liam, 32, from four previous relationships.

Formally known as Sir Rod Stewart, the British star was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II as part of her birthday honors list in 2016 for his “services to music and charity.”

Stewart does not have as good a relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Clive Davis, Donald Trump, Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter. L. Cohen/WireImage

The rockstar’s Palm Beach home is a half mile away from Mar-a-Lago, but the two are no longer close.

“I used to go to his house,” Stewart told Rolling Stone. “We’re both on the beach. I used to go to his Christmas parties.”

He said that once Trump became president, he’s turned into “another guy. Somebody I didn’t know.”

Rod Stewart at The Theydon Oak in Epping Essex, July 1995. Mirrorpix/Paul Vokes, Getty Images

While shaking King Charles’ hand in May, after his visit to the U.S., Stewart reportedly called Trump a “ratbag.”

“May I say, well done in the Americas,” Stewart said. “You were superb. Absolutely superb. You put that little ratbag in his place.”

While his One Last Time Tour was announced as his last large-scale stint, he said that he wants to keep performing at smaller, more intimate venues in a 2024 social media post.