FDA Recalls Potentially Contaminated Ingredient

The FDA has sounded the alarm, recalling 1.7 million pounds of light brown and powdered sugar due to suspected contamination. The recall was upgraded to a Class II recall in September, meaning the contaminant could cause temporary health effects. United Sugar Producers and Refiners of Minneapolis initiated the recall in August after finding undeclared wheat kernels. The recall affected Target’s Good & Gather cookie brand and the United and Crystal sugar brands. The contaminated sugar was sold in consumer-and commercial-size packaging in Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The FDA urged customers to return or throw away the sugar, and said those with wheat allergies or sensitivities should avoid the recalled product. The FDA has reported about 950 food recalls this year through mid-September 2026. Walmart products have also been involved in several contamination recalls this year, including Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine with possible Listeria contamination and Great Value frozen fruit with possible E. coli contamination.
Candace Cameron Bure has officially become a grandmother at age 50. The actress’ son Lev, 26, and his wife Elliott, 25, welcomed a son named Bond Leo Bure on August 4. The first-time mom shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, writing, “Welcome baby boy!!!! BOND LEO BURE. 8.4.2026 🤍🦁,” she captioned the post. “Bond was born 10 weeks early at exactly 3 lbs. and was transferred immediately to the NICU — through lots of tears, countless prayers, and what felt like endless hours in the hospital, 5 weeks and 5 days later we finally brought our miracle boy home!!” The Full House alum commented: “Bond Leo is a miracle baby 😭🙌🏼🙏🏻❤️. Our hearts could not be more full of love. You and Lev are the most amazing parents—and we are here for every minute of it 🙌🏼❤️ We love you all sooooooo much 💙🩵💙.” Soon, Bure will be the grandmother of two. Her eldest child, daughter Natasha Perry, 28, recently announced she and her husband are expecting their first child. Bure told People she is “overwhelmed with joy” to become a “Candy Gram.”
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When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.
That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”
Nutrire Day & Night Duo Nourishing & Exfoliating Scalp Serums
The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.
And unlike a weekly clarifying treatment or scalp scrub, the duo is designed to be part of your everyday routine. The lightweight formulas absorb quickly and work directly at the root, so you can give your scalp some much-needed attention without sacrificing volume or turning freshly washed hair into an oil slick. The result is a healthier-looking scalp and hair that appears fuller, bouncier, shinier, and noticeably less flaky.
Bill Gates is warning that AI could help cause the deaths of a billion people if it falls into the wrong hands. The Microsoft co-founder was asked on Sunday’s episode of NBC’s Meet the Press whether the technology is “powerful enough to end all of humanity.” Gates said it’s “certainly powerful enough to drive events that cause a billion deaths.” He said it’s hard to “get to 100%,” seemingly saying it probably can’t wipe out all of humanity, but it can cause mass destruction. “There’s never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools… I wish it was easier to distinguish good intent, like I want to design a new drug for a disease, versus negative intent, which is I want to design a tool of bioterrorism,” Gates said. Gates’ warning follows an apocalyptic prediction from AI whistleblower Jacob Coxon and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ introduction of a bill to ban artificial superintelligence. Bill Gates no longer holds an official position at Microsoft, but he still serves in an informal advisory role as a technology adviser to CEO Satya Nadella. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has repeatedly berated citizens worried about AI, while financial disclosures show extensive trading on his behalf in technology and AI-linked companies, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir, and data-center and semiconductor firms.
“I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour. So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me, and hopefully I’ve given you something in return.”
The singer then started playing the piano and sang: “Please come out and see me on the tour. It’s gonna be great!”
The Final Encore Tour, with 21 shows, will take place across the UK and Europe from April to July 2027.
In August, the rock icon, whose music career spans more than 60 years, canceled the remainder of his Las Vegas residency and his 2026 One Last Time farewell tour after he nearly fainted during a concert in Utah.
His team announced he underwent a coronary stent procedure after suffering from an acute upper respiratory infection, laryngitis and vocal strain.
“I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend,” the Da Ya Think I’m Sexy singer said after the procedure.
“I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”
Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 55, said, “He’s going to come back stronger than ever. He feels like he’s got a new lease of life.”
Doctors were able to catch the heart problem in time.
“They detected a slight blockage which needed a stent, which, according to a lot of research, it appears most people over the age of 65 will often need and require a stent,” Lancaster said on an episode ofAt Home with Vanessa.
Stewart and Lancaster have been married for 19 years and share two children together, Alastair, 20, and Aiden, 15. The singer is also father to daughters Sarah, 62, Kimberly, 47, Ruby, 39, and Renée, 34, and sons Sean, 46, and Liam, 32, from four previous relationships.
Formally known as Sir Rod Stewart, the British star was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II as part of her birthday honors list in 2016 for his “services to music and charity.”
Stewart does not have as good a relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The rockstar’s Palm Beach home is a half mile away from Mar-a-Lago, but the two are no longer close.
“I used to go to his house,” Stewart told Rolling Stone. “We’re both on the beach. I used to go to his Christmas parties.”
He said that once Trump became president, he’s turned into “another guy. Somebody I didn’t know.”
While shaking King Charles’ hand in May, after his visit to the U.S., Stewart reportedly called Trump a “ratbag.”
“May I say, well done in the Americas,” Stewart said. “You were superb. Absolutely superb. You put that little ratbag in his place.”
While his One Last Time Tour was announced as his last large-scale stint, he said that he wants to keep performing at smaller, more intimate venues in a 2024 social media post.
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Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite, worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.
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5
Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Terrifying Emergency After Takeoff
A commercial flight departed and almost immediately returned to Houston airport in Texas after the plane’s windshield shattered during takeoff. The Mesa Airlines aircraft, bound for El Paso, had only just left the tarmac when the glass in the cabin burst around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday. Officials said there were no injuries and that passengers were then transferred to a replacement plane to continue their journey. “The first officer’s windshield shattered shortly after takeoff, and while there was no depressurization, standard procedure in such cases is to return to the field,” a spokesperson for the carrier said. It came the same day that a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to divert for an emergency landing as smoke began to fill the cabin just two and a half hours after leaving Barcelona airport in Spain. The pilot put down in Porto, Portugal, where 11 passengers received medical attention, with three of them transferred to hospital for further care.
Emergency services took three people to hospital after a plane was forced to divert for an emergency landing as smoke filled the cabin. The Delta Air Lines flight left Barcelona on Sunday at roughly 3:15 p.m. local time and was only two and a half hours into its long-haul flight to Boston before the incident took place, forcing the pilot to land in Porto, Portugal. By the time the plane landed, 11 passengers needed medical attention, with three taken to hospital and the remaining eight attended to on the runway. Delta has not yet issued a public statement on what caused the smoke. It follows an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Hawaii making an emergency landing last Thursday, not long after takeoff from Los Angeles. Alaska later confirmed that the crew aboard the aircraft had made the decision to divert after a strange odor began filling the aircraft, causing several people to suffer symptoms such as nausea and headaches.
AEW star Benjamin Satterley, better known as Pac, has died at age 40, just a day after competing in his final match. All Elite Wrestling announced the British wrestler’s death on Sunday. No cause of death has been disclosed. Satterley wrestled Andrade at Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, losing before the pair exchanged a handshake in the ring. He later appeared during the main event involving Death Riders leader Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay. “Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue,” AEW president Tony Khan wrote in a tribute on X. “May Ben rest in peace,” he added. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, Satterley began wrestling in 2004 and joined WWE in 2012, performing as Neville until 2018. He moved to AEW in 2019, winning multiple championships, including the All-Atlantic title and two Trios championships.
Black Entertainment Television (BET) personality and popular radio host Angela Stribling has died at age 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer, her husband said. “It is with broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer,” Ken Washington said in a statement to WHUR 96.3 FM. He said he and her sister were by her side when she died. No official cause of death has been released. Ed Gordon, a former BET journalist and a friend of Stribling’s, mourned her passing in a Facebook post on Sunday. “So very sad to hear Angela Stribling has passed away,” Gordon, 66, wrote. “Her years at BET saw her host a number of shows and her sultry voice made her a staple on radio in the DC area and on Sirius.” In addition to BET, she was also a host on Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate, WJLA-TV, WHUR 96.3 FM and CBS Baltimore’s WJZ-TV. Most recently, she hosted her own radio program, Pillow Talk with Angela, a late-night program centered on relationships, conversation and music.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
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9
‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ Returns to Box Office at No. 1
Marvel Studios’ 2019 blockbuster Avengers Endgame: Encore earned $26 million domestically and $60 million internationally in its first weekend after returning to theaters. Endgame: Encore’s $86 million global achievement makes it the second-biggest worldwide re-release ever—trailing only Titanic 3D’s 2012 run. “Re-releases rarely earn more than $10 million,” says David A. Gross, who publishes the movie industry newsletter FranchiseRe. “As a marketing exercise, [this] is an effective way to build early word-of-mouth.” Disney’s re-release features never before seen scenes along with a first glimpse at Marvel Studios’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. During Endgame’s initial launch in 2019, it broke records in opening weekend, raking in $1.2 billion globally. It claimed No. 2 on the all-time worldwide chart with $2.7 billion. Resident Evil came in second at the domestic box office this weekend, just behind Endgame.Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim and starring Robert Pattinson, came in third, with a $19.2 million debut.
Four American tourists were among six people killed after a massive explosion leveled a residential building in the heart of Athens’ historic Plaka district, at the foot of the Acropolis. The four Americans were believed to be two couples who were planning to fly out of Athens that day at 3 p.m. U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a tribute to the victims on X: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of four American citizens in yesterday’s explosion in central Athens,” she wrote. The other two victims are believed to be an elderly couple who lived in an apartment in the building. The explosion was likely caused by a gas leak, according to Athens Mayor Haris Doukas. Two other women in an adjacent building were reportedly hurt. Video footage shows vehicles, nearby homes and a church damaged by fallen rubble. Debris, concrete and household items were strewn across the street.