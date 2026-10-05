Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘In Living Color’ Comedy Star Dies Overseas at 57
‘FALLEN COMEDY VETERAN’
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 10.05.26 4:28AM EDT 
Reggie McFadden in New York, 2004.
Reggie McFadden in New York, 2004. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Comedian Reggie McFadden, best known for his work on In Living Color, has died at 57. His sister, best-selling novelist Bernice McFadden, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. She said the U.S. State Department had notified her family that McFadden had died in Tanzania, where he had been living for almost two decades. She added that the family does not know when he died or what the cause of death was. “Rest in peace, fellow comedian, Reggie McFadden,” comic Tony Luewellyn wrote on Facebook. “Another fallen veteran comedy brother!” McFadden grew up in Brooklyn and got his break in 1991 when he appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. He joined In Living Color in 1992, and also made appearances on Hanging With Mr. Cooper, Moesha, Martin, Coach, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he played Officer Burt, Larry David’s neighbor. McFadden also had a role in Adam Sandler’s film Little Nicky. His Facebook page said McFadden owned a Tanzania-based gold mining company and an entertainment production company called Olduvai Records. He released an album called ENJOY, Vol. 1, on the label in May last year. He is survived by his sons Jaron and Myles, sisters Bernice and Misty, brother Kris, and mother Vivian.

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Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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2

Kayaker Rushed to Hospital After Horror Double Shark Attack

BITE HORROR
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.05.26 5:17AM EDT 
MALIBU, CA - OCTOBER 08: An aerial view of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

An offshore fishing trip turned into a bloody ordeal when an angler caught a shark off the Southern California coast, only to be mauled twice during a frantic struggle. Emergency responders received an urgent distress call around 8:32 a.m. on Sunday regarding a bite or sting near the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Local fire authorities originally labeled the incident a shark attack before walking back the framing to describe it as a fishing accident. The kayaker was floating about half a mile off Paradise Cove when he hooked the creature. When he attempted to unhook and release it, the predator bit him, causing him to fall into the ocean. “The shark bit him, he let the shark go, and then the shark came back and knocked him off the boat and attacked him again and bit his leg again,” lifeguard Alex Buford told NBC4. Rescuers transported the victim to a regional hospital, though his exact medical condition remains undisclosed. Local beaches remained open following the encounter. Sightings along the coast have surged lately, after a hammerhead was spotted off the Malibu pier in August and a giant whale shark was seen swimming near Santa Barbara Island. It’s unclear what type of shark bit the kayaker.

Read it at ABC7

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Upgrade Your Kitchen Before the Holidays With This Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set
ONLY PANS
Scouted Staff
Published 10.01.26 5:09PM EDT 
Circulon ScratchDefense nonstick cookware set arranged on a white marble countertop against a gray subway tile backsplash, with a straining lid, mushrooms, red chili peppers, and a striped kitchen towel.
Circulon

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Food that won’t stick, pans that won’t scratch, and cleanup that won’t take all night? Yes, please. Circulon’s 12-piece cookware set handles the holiday’s most-loved dishes (and hosting hassles) this year—and for many years to come.

This complete set includes all the kitchen essentials you need: two saucepans with straining lids, one sauté pan with lid and convenient helper handle, one stockpot with lid, and three frying pans (8.5, 10, and 12 inches).

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Each piece is made with aerospace-grade materials to create a thicker and harder surface than ordinary non-stick pans. The triple-layer surface delivers unparalleled durability, eliminating scratching, sticking, and flaking. During testing, the pans withstood 350,000 scrapes from a five-pound metal spatula. They are also oven-safe up to 400°F (lids up to 350°F) and are dishwasher-safe—a must for holiday hosting.

The best part? Circulon’s Thanksgiving prep sale is live right now. The more you buy, the more you save: score 15 percent off $150+, 20 percent off $250+, and 30 percent off $350+. That means you can get this twelve-piece set for just $280, with free shipping, too.

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3
Nobu Chef Killed in Horrific Teen Driver Crash Outside Restaurant
LIFE CUT SHORT
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 10.05.26 5:01AM EDT 
Exterior view of Nobu Malibu is seen on January 04, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.
Steve Kondiles/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A top chef at the prestigious Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, has died after his parked car was struck by a Range Rover. The victim, identified as 51-year-old sushi chef Ryo Uchimiya, had arrived for work early and was asleep in his vehicle along Pacific Coast Highway when the second car crashed into him at around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a 16-year-old boy was driving the speeding Range Rover. The boy has not been charged, but an investigation into the deadly collision is underway. Authorities do not believe the teen was under the influence at the time. A witness told KTLA 5 that the 16-year-old appeared stunned after the crash. “I heard throughout the day that maybe he didn’t even have a license,” she said. “He’s a young kid. He looked very young and very confused and his parents didn’t even show up to find him. He was sitting there for two hours by himself.” Uchimiya, a married father of two, worked at the Japanese restaurant for 25 years. The manager of Nobu Malibu said it’s been a “very, very difficult day for so many people” following the chef’s death.

Read it at KTLA 5

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4
Singer Accused of Slapping Woman Mid-Concert
SHOCKING SMACK
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.26 1:24PM EDT 

A Georgia soul singer has been accused of slapping a woman during a performance, leaving her with two black eyes and damaging her dental work. Sky Whatley has been charged with simple battery after hitting Shamika Boyd in a caught-on-camera attack at the Legendary Awards Show & Concert in Tucker, Georgia, 11Alive reported. He has not been arrested. Boyd told 11Alive on Friday that she was struck so hard that the composite material on one of her teeth came out. “When he hit me, I was devastated because I’m thinking, ‘Why did he hit me? He had no reason to hit me,’” Boyd said about the Sept. 6 incident. She attended the event to support her daughter, who was DJing. “That’s the part that I don’t understand when I did nothing to him,” Boyd said. “He was in no harm, no threat or anything.” Her lawyers argue that the slap, which was caught on camera, warranted a more serious charge. “If I went out and slapped somebody and I blacked their eye and I chipped their tooth, I wouldn’t be charged with simple battery,” attorney Atiya Vereen said.

Read it at The New York Post

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This Smart Scale Tracks Body Fat, Water Weight, and Lean Muscle Mass at Home
SCALE UP
Scouted Staff
Updated 09.28.26 6:30PM EDT 
Published 09.28.26 6:21PM EDT 
Hume Health Body Pod
Hume Health.

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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.

It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.

Hume Body Pod
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Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.

The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.

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5
Coen Brothers’ Longtime Collaborator Dies at 67
FADE TO BLACK
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.05.26 12:14AM EDT 
J. Todd Anderson
Institute of American Indian Arts

J. Todd Anderson, a frequent collaborator of Joel and Ethan Coen who storyboarded films such as Raising Arizona, The Big Lebowski, and Fargo, has died at 67 after a battle with cancer, according to Variety. George Willeman, who co-hosted the Filmically Perfect podcast with Anderson, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Saturday. “As you may have heard, my erstwhile pod-partner, J. Todd Anderson, passed away October 2nd in California,” Willeman wrote. “We had gotten together just a few months back, making plans to bring the show back as we still have/had lots of movies to talk about. While that cannot happen now, we hope to keep the website alive so that our old episodes can still be enjoyed.” The storyboard artist kicked off his career in the late 1980s with Raising Arizona, the Coens’ second feature film. Anderson went on to storyboard all of the brothers’ subsequent films, including their solo endeavors such as Ethan’s Drive Away Dolls and Joel’s The Tragedy of Macbeth. Aside from his work with the Coens, Anderson also storyboarded films such as 1989’s Twister and 2016’s The Nice Guys. He was also nominated for three Art Directors Guild awards for his work on The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Hail, Caesar!

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Read it at Variety

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6
Tom Cruise’s $125M Movie Bombs at the Box Office
CRUISE CRASH
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.26 2:22PM EDT 
Tom Cruise attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Digger" at Directors Village on September 28, 2026.
Tom Cruise attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Digger" at Directors Village on September 28, 2026. Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre, FilmMagic

The $125 million political satire Digger fell far short of expectations in its opening weekend. The film, starring Tom Cruise in multiple roles, including an oil tycoon, earned an estimated $8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $12 million overseas. It marked the weakest opening for a Cruise-led film since Lions for Lambs in 2007 and ranks among the year’s biggest box-office disappointments for any studio. “Even with respectable ancillary income based on the film’s pedigree, the movie is going to lose a lot of money,” wrote film industry analyst David A. Gross in his box office newsletter FranchiseRe. Digger is the last movie Warner Bros. will release before Paramount’s deal to acquire its parent company closes Tuesday. “I hope the film does well so other people receive and make money, everyone gets Christmas bonuses, and then they can go on and other films like this can get made,” Cruise said after a screening for Producers Guild of America members last week.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

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7
‘Make You A Believer’ Singer Dies at 63
ICON
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.26 11:58AM EDT 
Singer Sass Jordan performs for the Luminato arts festival opening night concert at Yonge Dundas Square on June 11, 2010 in Toronto, Canada.
Singer Sass Jordan performs for the Luminato arts festival opening night concert at Yonge Dundas Square on June 11, 2010 in Toronto, Canada. Isaiah Trickey/Isaiah Trickey, WireImage

Sass Jordan, known for her 1992 hit “Make You a Believer,” died Friday at age 63. The Canadian singer passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, her loved ones announced on Instagram. “She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature,” the post read. “An irreplaceable being of light and joy!” Jordan was born in Birmingham, England, and lived in Montreal. She released her debut album Tell Somebody in 1988, and it earned her a Juno Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist of the Year. Her second album, Racine, came out in 1992 and featured the hit “Make You a Believer.” In the early 1990s, Jordan toured with Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of Foo Fighters. “Sass taught me how to be in a rock and roll band and gave me my first rock and roll check,” Hawkins once said. In September, she cancelled several scheduled Ontario performances due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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8
Debris Found From Missing Medical Plane Off Nantucket
LOST CONTACT
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.26 10:03AM EDT 
U.S. Coast Guard boat on July 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
U.S. Coast Guard boat on July 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Anadolu/Tayfun Coskun, Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has located debris from a medical transport plane that vanished off the coast of Nantucket. The plane disappeared after air traffic controllers lost contact with the flight around 2 a.m. Saturday. The Gulfstream G-100, which was flying from Bermuda to Boston, was carrying four Canadians and two Bermudans, who have not been located. A source familiar with the investigation told ABC News that officials believe the plane rapidly descended 7,500 feet before hitting the water. The air ambulance was in contact with New York air traffic controllers when the crew declared an emergency, according to air traffic audio. The audio reveals the controller appeared to have difficulty hearing the pilots and several times asked them to repeat their messages. The Coast Guard said they would continue search efforts through the night and provide an update on Sunday.

Read it at ABC7

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Plot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your Appetite and Boost Energy
FORGET THE MUNCHIES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.26 4:33PM EDT 
TribeTokes Fit and Focused Gummies
TribeTokes.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.

According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.

TribeTokes Fit & Focused THC-Free THCv Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.

Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.

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9
Real-Life ‘Home Alone 2’ Bird Lady Found Murdered
TRAGEDY
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 10.03.26 3:54AM EDT 

The real-life “bird lady” who inspired comparisons with a character in the movie Home Alone 2 has been found murdered in New York’s Central Park. The body of the homeless 63-year-old Francis Lee Rogers, who also went by the name Elise Hill, was discovered in a park gazebo on Sept. 27, police said. She was barefoot and covered in dirt next to a bloodied stick, with cuts to her head, which had been shaved. A 38-year-old homeless man, Jason Robles, later claimed responsibility, according to police. He said that Rogers/Hill had attacked him with a stick until he wrested it away to use it as a weapon against her, according to the NYPD. “She hit me on my body with a stick, so I took the stick from her. I hit her with it more than 20 times. I did it until she couldn’t hit me anymore,” Robles said, according to court documents. Robles was questioned Thursday in a hospital bed. He is being treated for injuries and is undergoing psychiatric evaluation. Rogers/Hill was strikingly similar to the “Pigeon Lady” played by Brenda Fricker in the popular 1992 holiday movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The lonely character develops a friendship with stranded Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister. Rogers/Hill, well known to park birdwatchers, lived in the park for years and painted watercolors of Central Park’s wildlife. “To people she’s a nobody but to us who were regular here, she’s a somebody,” said a friend. Her life was memorialized in the 2007 documentary Begging Naked.

The Irish actress Brenda Fricker as the Pigeon Lady in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”
The Irish actress Brenda Fricker as the Pigeon Lady in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Screengrab
Read it at Daily Mail

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10
Adopted Man Discovers Dad is Triple Grammy-Winning Rock Star
WHAT A FOOL BELIEVES
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.02.26 9:15AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers performs onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hal

An adopted man got the shock of a lifetime after discovering his biological father is five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Michael McDonald. A routine DNA submission to 23andMe sparked a notification matching Michael Goessling, 58, with a half-brother he never knew existed. That discovery led him straight to his birth mother, who connected him with his biological father over the phone. During the call, the father mentioned he was a musician preparing for a tour through the area. “I said, ‘Are you Michael McDonald?’” Goessling recalled. “And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m afraid so.’” Both birth parents were 14 years old when they conceived Michael, and later put him up for adoption. Decades later, the legendary Doobie Brothers frontman admitted he “always carried that guilt with me” over giving up his son, frequently worrying about how his child’s life turned out. Learning that his son enjoyed a wonderful childhood provided immense relief to the yacht rock vocalist. “The real rock stars in this story are his adoptive parents,” the singer said. The emotional reunion brought another surprise for the 74-year-old musician, who revealed he is “still wrapping my head” around learning he is also a grandfather to Goessling’s two children. The Doobie Brothers won three Grammys for their album Minute by Minute and hit “What a Fool Believes”.

Read it at New York Post

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