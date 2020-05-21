CHEAT SHEET
    Disgraced Matt Lauer Spotted With New Tattoo About ‘Hatred’

    Emma Tucker

    Disgraced former Today show host Matt Lauer was seen on Wednesday with a new tattoo about hatred, just one day after his lengthy op-ed was published in Mediaite in which he slammed Ronan Farrow’s reporting about a rape accusation against him. Lauer, 62, was pictured driving in Noyack, New York, on Wednesday while wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses to reportedly drop off his 13-year-old son. The tattoo, on his forearm, reads: “Hatred corrodes the container it is carried in.” The quote is from Sen. Alan Simpson’s eulogy at former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral in 2018. “You would have wanted [Bush] on your side,” Simpson said in the speech. “He never hated anyone. He knew what his mother and my mother always knew: Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in.”

    Lauer in his op-ed fired back at Ronan Farrow for the rape allegations against him published in the journalist’s bombshell book, Catch and Kill. Lauer was fired from NBC following a complaint filed by former Today show producer Brooke Nevils, who later accused him of rape. “What I found when I read the book was frankly shocking,” Lauer writes in the piece, “and it should concern anyone who cares about journalism.”

