    Doctor Found Slain in NYC Park ID’d

    The physician who was discovered dead with his throat slashed in New York City’s Marcus Garvey Park around 2 a.m. Friday morning has been identified as pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry, age 60, according to the New York Post. Police told the Post that Henry, who had been spotted by a neighbor driving away from his apartment complex hours before his death, had been stabbed a number of times. An investigation is ongoing.

