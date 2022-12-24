CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Doctor Found Slain in NYC Park ID’d
TRAGEDY
Read it at New York Post
The physician who was discovered dead with his throat slashed in New York City’s Marcus Garvey Park around 2 a.m. Friday morning has been identified as pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry, age 60, according to the New York Post. Police told the Post that Henry, who had been spotted by a neighbor driving away from his apartment complex hours before his death, had been stabbed a number of times. An investigation is ongoing.