Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Reinstated After Sexual Assault Allegations
BACK IN THE GAME
A neutral arbitrator reduced Trevor Bauer’s two-season suspension on Thursday, reducing the ban from 324 games to 194 and immediately reinstating the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. The 31-year-old has not played since July 2021, when a woman accused him of sexual abuse, saying he’d choked and assaulted her earlier that year. Two other alleged victims came forward in successive months. Bauer has denied the allegations. In a statement on Thursday announcing the ruling, Major League Baseball noted the arbitrator had affirmed that Bauer had violated the league’s domestic violence policy. “While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence,” the league said. It was not immediately clear whether the Dodgers planned to add Bauer to their roster or release him. After the ruling, the team said in a statement that it was aware of the situation and would “comment as soon as practical.” Under league rules, the Dodgers have two weeks to put Bauer back on their roster.