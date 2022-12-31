Doja Cat Chat Room Death Threat Sparks Investigation
SCARY
After an awkward situation in a private chat with fans, law enforcement sources in Los Angeles say Doja Cat called 911 to report that a rogue admirer threatened to kill her after she booted him from the chatroom, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office is now probing the incident, which reportedly involves a man who lives outside California. The ordeal began with the unnamed man being “weird” in Doja’s private chat, which prompted her to kick the man out, TMZ reported. This enraged the man the man, however, and he reportedly soon found a way back into the chat and began threatening the hip hop star. He reportedly said he would see Doja Cat “soon” and take her life, per the report. Doja has not commented publicly on the incident.