Don Jr. Blames Dad as He Postpones Wedding to Latest Fiancée

Donald Trump Jr. and socialite Bettina Anderson’s wedding will take place only after the war in Iran has ended.

The couple’s nuptials, insiders told the Daily Mail, wouldn’t align with the war in the Middle East, which Trump Jr.’s father began two months ago. There is currently a ceasefire, but no peace agreement. At least 13 U.S. service members have been killed and 381 wounded, while more than 1,700 Iranian civilians and 1,200 soldiers have been killed.

“They will have a celebration at the due time, at the White House,” an “inner circle” source told the publication. “But you know they’re waiting for the right moment because of what’s happening in the world. They want to wait until that settles.”

When asked if that was about Iran specifically, the source clarified: “That is what I believe is happening.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson seen at UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, earlier this month. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/via REUTERS

“They’re waiting and so they may have a very, very intimate, extremely intimate celebration at the White House, just family members,“ the person added. ”But still, when it’s appropriate. And at the moment it’s not appropriate. If everything sorts itself out and it’s a good time to do it. But not right now.”

Trump Jr., 47, and Anderson, 39, became engaged last December at Camp David, and two weeks ago they held Anderson’s wedding shower at Mar-a-Lago. The event was an Enchanted Garden-themed luncheon in a ballroom inside the venue’s main mansion. Not in attendance were Melania and Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, People Magazine reported that the couple has been considering a White House wedding—specifically in the ballroom, which has yet to be built. The controversial structure is estimated to be completed in late 2028 or early 2029.

“This [a White House wedding] would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else,” a source said. “This is a consideration.”

Trump is reportedly eyeing the to-be-constructed White House ballroom as a wedding venue. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast, nor did the Trump Organization, where Trump Jr. is executive vice president.

Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, has five children with his first wife, Vanessa Trump, who is now dating Tiger Woods. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

In 2022, it was announced that Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, ex-wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the current Ambassador to Greece, had been engaged since late December 2020. However, they parted ways in 2024.