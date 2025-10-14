Don Jr. Takes Visitors on Tour of Dad’s Tacky White House Renovations

Donald Trump Jr. reminded everyone Tuesday of his father’s petty, gold-themed decoration choices at the White House.

Trump, while being filmed by MAGA sycophant and serial plagiarist Benny Johnson, showed off what was unveiled last month: a “presidential walk of fame,” but with Joe Biden’s portrait replaced by a photo of an autopen.

Working his way down the colonnade connecting the Executive Residence to the West Wing, Trump correctly identifies several of his father’s predecessors before arriving at the golden frame where a portrait of the man who beat him in 2020 would be—under a non-petty administration.

“Reagan, Bush, Clinton, other Bush, Obama, Trump, and—the auto pen,” he says with a smirk. “Because, in all fairness, the auto pen was running things for the last four years prior to Trump II.”

Donald Trump has insisted that the Biden administration’s occasional use of the autopen to make his signature is “one of the biggest scandals of all time,” in part, he claims, because Biden’s aides used the device without the president’s knowledge. Therefore, he argues, some documents like pardons are “void.”

Trump's obsession with gold and former President Joe Biden are both evident along the West Wing colonnade. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

But there is no evidence to support that claim. Trump’s own press secretary even had to pump the brakes on it back in March. Trump was just asking an important question, Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Biden himself also rejected Trump’s assertion, saying autopen was used due to the volume of pardons and commutations, with the latter being about 4,000, according to The New York Times.

“The autopen is legal,” Biden told the Times in an interview. “As you know, other presidents used it, including Trump. But the point is that, you know, we’re talking about a whole lot of people.”

“I was deeply involved,” Biden said of the decision-making process. “I laid out a strategy how I want to go about these, dealing with pardons and commutations. I was—and I pulled the team in to say this is how I want to get it done generically and then specifically. And so, you know, that’s just—this is how it worked.”

The wall of portraits on which Biden is absent is one of the more recent examples of Trump’s obsession with gold and remodeling the White House.

While opening the Charlie Kirk memorial event Tuesday in the Rose Garden, which he had paved over and replaced with white marble, Trump boasted, “This is the first time we’ve been at the new and improved Rose Garden, and people are loving it. They are loving it like they have not loved a lot of things.”