Bondi Gives MAGA Influencer VIP Treatment After Threatening Letter

Attorney General Pam Bondi provided a forum for a conservative influencer to talk at length about political violence he attributed to Democrats after he received a threatening letter.

During a press conference Friday in Tampa, Florida, Bondi announced the Oct. 7 arrest of 69-year-old George Russell Isbell Jr. for allegedly sending what she called a “horrific” letter to Benny Johnson.

According to the criminal complaint, Isbell threatened Johnson’s “extermination” and hoped he would be strangled by an American flag. Isbell allegedly wrote: “Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope! Planning any public engagements? Love to see your head explode and your blood stain the concrete red. What a sight!”

Johnson, who spoke with Eric Trump t last year's Republican National Convention, pushed hard for the president's reelection. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson, whom other Trump administration officials have embraced through interviews and even an ICE ride-along, was granted time to speak. The podcaster claimed that “violence has been mainstreamed by the Democrat Party.”

“We must understand the battle we are fighting, good versus evil, darkness versus light, and good must conquer evil,” Johnson said. “Do not make peace with evil.”

I want to take a moment to thank my friend, Attorney General Pam Bondi.



When my family was targeted with the extreme violent threats, Pam took swift action to shut them down before they could act. Bondi is a fearless warrior for the American people.



The Trump Administration is… pic.twitter.com/iOahoEQ2AL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2025

“I want peace in my nation,” Johnson added, referencing the killing of Charlie Kirk, after which Isbell allegedly sent the threat. “I love this country. I want to be able to debate like Charlie did. I want to be able to raise my family in peace. That is our birthright. But you cannot make peace with evil as a Christian. You cannot unite with people who want you dead.”

Johnson, a serial plagiarist who was fired from two publications during Trump’s first term and later had a stint at Kirk’s Turning Point USA, has ingratiated himself with the Trump administration. During a trip to Portland, Oregon, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem this week, Johnson gushed about how Noem “stares down army of Antifa and a guy in a chicken suit.”

Among Johnson’s other friendly interactions with officials were interviews with “absolute champ” Vice President JD Vance, Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski, and Federal Communications Commission Brendan Carr, who in their chat threatened ABC’s parent company over Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.

The alleged author of the death threat against Johnson could face up to five years in prison for the federal crime of mailing a threatening communication, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

“The FBI and our partners will not tolerate threats of violence like the kind allegedly made by the defendant about a media personality,” FBI Director Kash Patel said. “We will continue to investigate, pursue, and find those responsible for this conduct and ensure such criminals are held to full account in our justice system.”