Don Lemon Rips Trump’s Circle for Being ‘Too Scared’ to Face His Decline

Don Lemon tore into Donald Trump’s inner circle for not doing anything about what he described as the president’s “obvious” decline on his show Tuesday morning.

“You ever look at someone and see that they ain’t all there, right?” said Lemon, 59. “They ain’t all there anymore. But everybody around them is too scared to say it out loud. That’s where we are with Donald Trump.”

Lemon says Trump's actions during the president's trip to Japan showed how he was in mental decline. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The former CNN journalist was discussing the state of the country in relation to Trump’s cognitive abilities. Trump, 79, took a cognitive test at Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, which he said was “very difficult” and was really more of an “aptitude test,” but bragged that he “aced” it.

According to a letter written by Trump’s physician in April, the cognitive test administered by Walter Reed to screen for dementia is the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

It includes such challenges as “identify pictures of animals,” and “repeat back a list of five words”—the same test that inspired Trump’s infamous “person, woman, man, camera, TV” quote.

“The man brags about remembering five words and the crowd claps like seals,” said Lemon. Giving his own five-word-summation of the president, Lemon said, “The man has lost it.”

Trump and his doctors keep saying the president aced all his medical tests, but his frequent trips to Walter Reed and the physical signs of his decline have raised suspicion about his health. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

For evidence of Trump’s decline, Lemon pointed to the president’s trip to Japan, where he rambled to the military about how he doesn’t like “good-looking people” and rattled off false facts about the properties of water.

During the trip, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had to guide the president around a room, which Lemon compared to a cookout with an “uncle who gets a little too lit” and needs to be set to the corner so he doesn’t trip on the grill.

“Everybody around Trump knows what’s happening,” concluded Lemon. “They see the rambling. They see the confusion. They see the blank looks. He’s not who he was. All this concern about Biden, what about Trump now? But instead of pulling him aside, they keep putting him out there. That’s not loyalty. That’s using somebody.

“The Republican party? They’re holding his hand through it. They’re like the Japanese Prime Minister guiding him through. But they’re pretending that he’s sharp, pretending that he’s fit, because the truth scares them. So they’d rather lie to the country than admit that it’s over.”

Trump’s physical and mental health have been called into question by his various signs of decline, including his bruised hand, swollen ankles, drooping face, and numerous senior moments. His recent trips to Walter Reed have only intensified suspicion that Trump’s doctors are not being honest on Trump’s health when they give the president glowing medical reports.