Trump, 79, Brags He Kept Promises He Never Made in Bonkers Promo

Donald Trump made a baffling claim about his administration delivering on campaign “promises” that the president himself acknowledged he never made.

The administration launched a new app Monday where users can watch White House events, read the president’s executive orders, and “keep track of all our promises made, promises kept,” Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social.

“That was a phrase that I used during the campaign, and it’s very true,” he said. “In fact, I actually kept more promises than I even talked about. We did much more than I said we were going to do.”

Millions of protesters marched against the Trump administration over the weekend, including 150,000 in Boston. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

During his re-election campaign, Trump vowed to close the border, deport millions of immigrants, bring down the cost of living, and keep the U.S. out of foreign wars, including ending the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

More than a year later, the president’s approval rating is at an all-time low.

Key demographics including young people, Hispanics, and working-class voters have turned against Trump over his violent immigration crackdown and failure to bring down the cost of living, which has been exacerbated by the president’s unpopular war with Iran.

The president’s base has also begun to show cracks, with an outspoken contingent criticizing the administration for launching new wars and failing to release the full Epstein files.

During the election, Trump agreed to make public the Department of Justice’s investigative files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former Trump associate who died of an apparent suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting charges for sex trafficking.

After Trump was elected, he opposed the files’ release, until a handful of Republicans broke ranks to support the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The DOJ has released millions of files in accordance with the act, but some lawmakers and Epstein survivors have accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of withholding millions more files.

During his video announcing the new White House app, Trump made the familiar brag that his administration was “the most transparent in history.”

Cracks have emerged in President Trump's base over his war with Iran. Majid Asgaripour/via Reuters

“No one knew what Sleepy Joe Biden was doing,” Trump said on a bizarre tangent. “The good news is he had no idea either.”

He then invited “all Americans to join on this mission to Make America Great Again.”

“I believe it has to be the most important, powerful phrase in the history of politics,” he added.