Trump, 79, Threatens to Steal Another Prize He Didn’t Win

President Donald Trump has never met a gold object he didn’t want to keep.

During a roundtable on American agriculture in Wisconsin on Friday, Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz, 22, draped one of his gold medals around the president’s neck, and Trump appeared reluctant to give it back.

“I’m keeping it. I’m keeping it, Jordan. I’m not giving it back,” Trump said as the crowd laughed.

“I like gold. I’m gonna, I’m never giving this back.”

Stolz, who won two gold medals at this year’s Winter Olympics, appeared to take the joke in stride as Trump continued admiring the hardware.

“I’m a very good guy for keeping gold,” the president added.

The moment recalled another medal Trump happily accepted earlier this year despite not being its rightful recipient.

In January, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal during a White House meeting, describing it as a symbol of gratitude for his support of Venezuela’s democratic movement.

Trump called the gesture “wonderful,” but the Nobel Committee quickly clarified that Nobel prizes cannot be shared or transferred.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House

“Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others,” the committee said in a statement.

The clarification, however, did little to dampen Trump’s enthusiasm.

The president has long argued that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, frequently claiming he has been denied the honor despite what he describes as major diplomatic achievements around the world.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do,” Trump complained last year.

“They only give it to liberals.”

Supporters have occasionally sought to fill the Nobel-shaped hole in Trump’s trophy cabinet.

In March, House Speaker Mike Johnson presented him with the first-ever America First Award, a golden eagle statue created specifically for the annual National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner.

Johnson called Trump the “suitable and fitting recipient” of the inaugural honor.

The America First Award, represented by an eagle statue, is displayed on the side of the stage ahead of its presentation to US President Donald Trump during the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual President's Dinner at Union Station in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images) Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also bestowed Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, which was presented during last year’s World Cup draw in Washington.

The newly created award was handed to the president in recognition of his “exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.”

The honor came complete with a golden trophy, a certificate, and a commemorative medal of its own

FIFA awarded the president a made-up prize after he was upset he did not get a Nobel Peace Prize. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Infantino went so far as to suggest that Trump deserved Nobel consideration for his global diplomatic initiatives.

Neither distinction came with a call from Oslo, but both added another piece of hardware to Trump’s growing collection.