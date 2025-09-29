President Donald Trump shared a video Sunday touting the medical benefits of cannabis for seniors.

The video, which discusses “older adults” who “struggle with pain, inflammation, cognitive decline, and other ailments of aging,” is notable as the 79-year-old president himself has contended with a venous disease, a chronic bruise on his hand, and occasional mental gaffes.

It also comes as Trump is reportedly considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

New media post from Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/B2g3Uc4xfT — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 28, 2025

The video, which Trump posted to Truth Social, is produced by The Commonwealth Project, a Massachusetts organization advocating for medical cannabis care for seniors.

The narrator argues that CBD can “restore” the endocannabinoid system, touting benefits such as reduced pain, better sleep, and lower stress.

“When the system is restored, disease progression can slow down and years are added to your life, as well as years spent in good health,” the narrator claims.

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after questions arose about his swollen ankles. The Daily Beast/Reuters

The video then lauds Trump for signing the 2018 Farm Bill, which took hemp off the list of controlled substances.

“Now it’s time to educate doctors on the endocannabinoid system, provide medicare coverage for CBD, and give millions of seniors the support they deserve,” the video concludes.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House to ask whether Trump personally uses CBD, and for clarification on his position on rescheduling marijuana.

Trump is the oldest person ever inaugurated as president in the U.S. Images of his face sagging on the right side earlier this month set off a wave of speculation that he may have suffered a stroke. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Seniors in the U.S. aged 65 and above are turning to cannabis more than any other age group in the country, according to The Guardian. Though there’s a lack of scientific information on its benefits, Dr Alison Moore, a geriatrician and University of California San Diego professor, told the publication, “we do know people find it useful.”

Trump said he was interested in reclassifying marijuana as a Schedule III drug at a fundraiser in August, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

The president, who reportedly doesn’t touch alcohol or other drugs and has talked of his older brother Fred Trump Jr.’s addiction issues, stated his support for loosening federal marijuana restrictions while on the campaign trail last year.

He also announced that he would vote for a ballot measure in Florida that would have legalized adult recreational marijuana use. The measure failed after it did not achieve the 60 percent voter support required.

The White House says Trump's bruise is from frequent handshaking and using aspirin. REUTERS

Trump, the oldest person ever to be inaugurated as president, has faced mounting questions about his health. Often seen with cankles, he has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common in seniors which occurs when leg veins don’t allow blood to flow back up to the heart.

Meanwhile, the recurring bruise on Trump’s right hand has been brushed off by the White House as “minor soft issue irritation” caused by “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

That hasn’t stopped some from speculating that the bruise could come from receiving IV fluids, which are commonly injected into veins on the back of the hand.

The White House has often used a statement from MAGA loyalist and disgraced doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson to push back on rumors about Trump’s health.