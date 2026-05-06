Trump, 79, Whiffs While Trying to Impress Kids With Golf Skills

President Donald Trump’s ploy to impress a handful of student-athletes didn’t go as planned.

The president, 79, tried to show off his golf skills on the White House lawn Tuesday after welcoming a group of kids to celebrate the revival of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, which had been wound down under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

While the students took part in exercise drills and games—including golf—Trump strolled over to the green and attempted to putt, failing repeatedly before ultimately giving up.

Trump tried—and failed—to show off his golf skills. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

As if that display didn’t already underscore his lack of athletic prowess, the president also made a quip about his own fitness routine while welcoming athletes to the Oval Office for the signing of a proclamation celebrating National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

“It is indeed a beautiful day to celebrate America’s athletic traditions and champions in physical fitness and all of those things,” he began. “I work so hard on a personal basis. I work out so much—like about one minute a day max if I’m lucky,” joked Trump, who reportedly weighed in at 224 pounds and 6’3” in his last physical.

While the president has made clear he isn’t especially interested in physical activity, his favorite sport has long been the exception. According to a website that tracks his golf outings, Trump has hit the links on nearly a quarter of the days since returning to office—106 out of 471.

The president has also slapped his name on all 15 golf courses that the Trump Organization owns, according to Golfweek—several of which have been accused of being a breeding ground for sexual harassment and home to a host of health code violations.

Trump has long been a frequent visitor to the New Jersey club. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Trump’s golf fail wasn’t his only cringeworthy moment of the day. As children gathered around him in the Oval Office, he appeared compelled to justify his war on Iran—telling several student athletes: “We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon. You might be too young for this.”

He then continued: “They probably know. They probably know better than most people, but you can’t let a bunch of lunatics have a nuclear weapon, or the world would be in trouble. The world would be in trouble.”

Trump raged over the war in Iran while speaking to young athletes. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images