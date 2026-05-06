Politics

Trump, 79, Whiffs While Trying to Impress Kids With Golf Skills

FORE!

The president tried—and failed—to show off for the cool kids.

Laura Esposito
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

President Donald Trump’s ploy to impress a handful of student-athletes didn’t go as planned.

The president, 79, tried to show off his golf skills on the White House lawn Tuesday after welcoming a group of kids to celebrate the revival of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, which had been wound down under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

While the students took part in exercise drills and games—including golf—Trump strolled over to the green and attempted to putt, failing repeatedly before ultimately giving up.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 05: U.S. President Donald Trump, professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau and retired professional golfer Gary Player golf with young athletes following a proclamation signing in the Oval Office of the White House on May 05, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed a presidential memorandum restoring the Presidential Fitness Test Award, which was reinstated by executive order in July 2025 and reintroduces a performance-based benchmark in physical education. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Trump tried—and failed—to show off his golf skills. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

As if that display didn’t already underscore his lack of athletic prowess, the president also made a quip about his own fitness routine while welcoming athletes to the Oval Office for the signing of a proclamation celebrating National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

“It is indeed a beautiful day to celebrate America’s athletic traditions and champions in physical fitness and all of those things,” he began. “I work so hard on a personal basis. I work out so much—like about one minute a day max if I’m lucky,” joked Trump, who reportedly weighed in at 224 pounds and 6’3” in his last physical.

While the president has made clear he isn’t especially interested in physical activity, his favorite sport has long been the exception. According to a website that tracks his golf outings, Trump has hit the links on nearly a quarter of the days since returning to office—106 out of 471.

The president has also slapped his name on all 15 golf courses that the Trump Organization owns, according to Golfweek—several of which have been accused of being a breeding ground for sexual harassment and home to a host of health code violations.

Former President Donald Trump drives a golf cart accompanied by aide Walt Nauta prior to the start of day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on Aug. 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Trump has long been a frequent visitor to the New Jersey club. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Trump’s golf fail wasn’t his only cringeworthy moment of the day. As children gathered around him in the Oval Office, he appeared compelled to justify his war on Iran—telling several student athletes: “We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon. You might be too young for this.”

He then continued: “They probably know. They probably know better than most people, but you can’t let a bunch of lunatics have a nuclear weapon, or the world would be in trouble. The world would be in trouble.”

President Donald Trump speaks to young athletes as he is joined by (L-R) retired professional golfer Gary Player, professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Trump raged over the war in Iran while speaking to young athletes. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“We would have had an Iran with a nuclear weapon, and maybe we wouldn’t all be here right now, I can tell you, the Middle East would have been gone. Israel would have been gone, and they would have trained their sights on Europe first and then us, because they’re sick people,” Trump said.

Laura Esposito

Laura Esposito

Breaking News Reporter

laura.esposito@thedailybeast.com

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