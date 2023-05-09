Trump Accuser Praises E. Jean Carroll Trial Verdict
‘POWER IN THE TRUTH’
After taking the witness stand at the trial last week, former People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff said she was “elated” by the jury’s decision to find Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Caroll. “I’m grateful to the jury for believing Ms. Carroll, [Jessica] Leeds, and myself... and for standing up for truth,” Stoynoff told People magazine. In her testimony, Stoynoff alleged that Trump pinned her against the wall and forced himself onto her in December 2005, only separating from her when a butler barged into the room. The interaction—which happened while she was on assignment at Mar-a-Largo—left her “ashamed and humiliated,” she testified. Out of fear, Stoynoff did not come forward with her accusations against Trump until 2016, when she wrote a personal essay for People. “I hope women and all of those who come forward to share stories of sexual abuse, assault, and harassment find support,” she said following the trial verdict. “There is power in the truth.”