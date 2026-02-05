Trump Boosts Furious Screed Against Supreme Court Justice

Donald Trump has promoted a highly critical opinion piece from New York Post columnist Miranda Devine targeting liberal Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

On Thursday morning, the 79-year-old president shared the tirade to Truth Social, where Devine blasted the first-ever Black woman appointed to the nation’s highest court over her appearance at what she called the “rancidly partisan anti-ICE” Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“The 55-year-old Biden DEI candidate was nominated for a Grammy for narrating the audiobook of her memoir Lovely One, which she unashamedly believes herself to be,” Devine wrote. “But she should have stayed home rather than laughing and clapping in the audience with a bunch of virtue-signaling luvvies ranting ‘f--- ICE’ every time they got on stage.

“It should have been obvious to Jackson that the event would be politically charged. She has to sit in judgment on various Trump administration immigration enforcement cases. How can she be seen as impartial?”

Ketanji Brown Jackson poses with Queen Latifah at the Grammy Awards. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Artists such as Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny used their Grammy Awards acceptance speeches to call out Trump and the aggressive immigration tactics used by ICE in states like Minnesota. Other stars, including Joni Mitchell, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, also wore “ICE out” pins during the ceremony and while posing on the red carpet.

Jackson was also in attendance at the Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday as a nominee for best audiobook for her memoir but ultimately lost out to the Dalai Lama.

While Jackson did not make any political statement during the awards show, Devine still believes she should recuse herself from all immigration cases handled by the Supreme Court due to her “enthusiastic involvement in the anti-ICE Grammys.”

Billie Eilish wore an "ICE out" pin and declared, "No one is illegal on stolen land," during her acceptance speech for Song of the Year. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“After all, the left has waged a years-long campaign to get Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito thrown off the court for such sins as holidaying with a friend who happens to be wealthy, in Thomas’ case, or, in Alito’s case, having a wife who flew a patriotic flag outside their home,” Devine wrote.

The Supreme Court is set to rule on a number of cases that could affect Trump’s presidency, including whether the president’s reasoning for implementing his sweeping global tariffs was legally justifiable.

Trump shared the furious opinion piece about Jackson one day after the Supreme Court ruled that California could proceed with a redrawn congressional map approved by voters that heavily favors Democrats in the 2026 midterms.