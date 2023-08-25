Trump Co-Defendant in Georgia Denied Bail Despite His Pleas
LOCKED UP
Harrison Floyd, the lone co-defendant in Donald Trump’s election subversion case to not reach a bond agreement before surrendering, was denied bond by Atlanta judge Emily Richardson on Friday. The ruling means he will remain in custody until a full bond hearing can be held at an undisclosed date. Floyd, speaking without a lawyer, pleaded in court that he wasn’t a flight risk and requested he be allowed to bond out of jail immediately, like his co-defendants—including Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows—were able to. “There’s no way that I’m a flight risk, ma’am,” he reportedly said to Richardson. “I showed up before the president was here.” Richardson didn’t relent, however, denying Floyd’s request. Floyd, 39, is the director of the MAGA group “Black Voices for Trump.” In addition to a racketeering charge, Floyd is accused of intimidating a Georgia election worker and is being probed by the feds for allegedly assaulting FBI agents who served him a subpoena this year.