Trump Eyes White House Roof in Odd Follow-Up to His Wandering

President Donald Trump apparently isn’t done casing the White House roof. Days after he went on a bizarre rooftop stroll and joked with reporters about installing nuclear missiles up there, Fox News filmed the 79-year-old president pointing and gesturing out a residence window toward the roof. Last week, Trump vaguely told reporters he was “just taking a little walk” and “looking for more ways to spend my money for the country,” prompting some journalists to speculate that Sunday’s video showed Trump strategizing his latest White House renovation. Trump has spent the past few months remaking the People’s House in Mar-a-Lago’s gaudy image. Last week, workers finished paving over the Rose Garden lawn, replacing the iconic grassy expanse with plain white concrete slabs. Trump also announced plans for a 90,000-square-foot expansion of the East Wing that will house an opulent new ballroom. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

President Trump spotted looking onto the White House roof from a residence window. pic.twitter.com/LmmpC3K7fT — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2025

President Trump has complained that women's high heels got stuck in the iconic Rose Garden lawn. Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

President Trump paved over the Rose Garden lawn and put plain white pavers and patio furniture. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images