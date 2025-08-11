Politics

Trump Eyes White House Roof in Odd Follow-Up to His Wandering

DON’T LOOK UP

The 79-year-old president was spotted pointing and gesturing at the White House roof from a residence window.

Janna Brancolini
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while answering questions from reporters as he tours the roof of the West Wing of the White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump apparently isn’t done casing the White House roof. Days after he went on a bizarre rooftop stroll and joked with reporters about installing nuclear missiles up there, Fox News filmed the 79-year-old president pointing and gesturing out a residence window toward the roof. Last week, Trump vaguely told reporters he was “just taking a little walk” and “looking for more ways to spend my money for the country,” prompting some journalists to speculate that Sunday’s video showed Trump strategizing his latest White House renovation. Trump has spent the past few months remaking the People’s House in Mar-a-Lago’s gaudy image. Last week, workers finished paving over the Rose Garden lawn, replacing the iconic grassy expanse with plain white concrete slabs. Trump also announced plans for a 90,000-square-foot expansion of the East Wing that will house an opulent new ballroom. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Rose Garden under Obama
President Trump has complained that women's high heels got stuck in the iconic Rose Garden lawn. Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images
White House Rose Garden
President Trump paved over the Rose Garden lawn and put plain white pavers and patio furniture. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Carter and Mondale
President Trump paved over 100 years of history when he wiped out the Rose Garden lawn. Here, President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale are pictured speaking in the Rose Garden. White House via CNP/Getty Images
Janna Brancolini

