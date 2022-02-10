Trump Took Classified, ‘Top Secret’ Material With Him to Mar-a-Lago, Report Says
When former President Donald Trump left office, he didn’t go alone—instead, he took reams of documents, including records that were “clearly marked” as classified, according to a new report from The Washington Post. Two sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper that several of the documents Trump took back to his Mar-a-Lago residence were marked as “top secret,” though it remained unclear as of Thursday how many had been designated at that level, or had been marked as classified in general. The markings denoting the records as extremely sensitive were discovered by the National Archives and Records Administration, to which the former president shipped 15 boxes of documents from Florida last month. The agency has asked federal agents to investigate further. Officials were locked in discussions as to whether to open a full investigation into the matter, with a Justice Department spokesperson declining to comment to the Post, the outlet reported Thursday. A Trump spokesperson said in part, “It is clear that a normal and routine process is being weaponized by anonymous, politically motivated government sources to peddle Fake News.”