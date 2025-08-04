President Donald Trump is confident his new top prosecutor in Washington, D.C., is going to be “amazing” based on one all-important accomplishment—she co-hosted a No. 1 show on Fox News.

The Senate voted 50-45 over the weekend to confirm former Fox News host and Trump loyalist Jeanine Pirro to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Pirro spent over a decade as a Republican district attorney in Westchester County, New York, and served as a county judge before joining Fox News in 2011, hosting a show called Justice With Judge Jeanine. In 2022, she became a co-host of the panel discussion show The Five.

“Don’t forget, Jeanine Pirro was a great judge and a great prosecutor,” Trump said Sunday. “Because she was so good, they drafted her into show business, and she did fantastic. You know, The Five was the number-one show, etc., etc.”

Judge Jeanine Pirro was President Trump's second choice to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Jeanine Pirro was also really good at that. But her real love is exactly what she’s doing, and that’s what made her such a success in show business.”

After the 2020 election, Pirro was among the Fox News hosts accused of promoting lies about the election being stolen from Trump. She was named in a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which Fox settled in 2023 for $787.5 million.

Ed Martin would not say if he thought the 2020 election was stolen. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Senate voted to confirm her along party lines.

“Jeanine Pirro is going to be amazing, and I’ll swear her in as soon as we can swear her in,” Trump said Sunday. “We need her, she’s going to be amazing.”

Trump’s first choice to lead the office, Ed Martin, stalled in the Senate after some Republicans refused to support his nomination over his downplaying the deadly January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Martin has represented some of the rioters. During the confirmation process, he refused to say unequivocally that there was violence at the Capitol that day, and wouldn’t answer if he thought the 2020 election was stolen.

After his nomination fell through in May, Trump appointed Pirro as the interim head of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C., where she quickly posted an indignant video about prosecutors paying for their own filtered water.

“Now, ain’t it grand to be a part of the government?” she said sarcastically. “And I’m just thrilled to be here.”

The president has tapped more than a dozen Fox News hosts and contributors to take on key roles in his administration, including cabinet-level positions.