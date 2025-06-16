Don Jr. Confronted With Reality on MAGA Madman’s Political Leanings

Donald Trump Jr. got fact-checked live on air after he went on a bonkers rant claiming that political violence is “mostly caused” by Democrats and labeling the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Democratic Minnesota lawmaker a “leftist.”

Speaking on Newsnation on Monday, Don Jr. said he would “love to see” political violence and violent rhetoric in the United States to be “turned down,” but added, “I’m seeing it come from the left.”

“They talk a lot about the rhetoric and the violence and yet it seems to be mostly caused by them,” he continued. “Everyone talks about Minnesota but they don’t talk about the guy [sic] seems to be a leftist.” ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s son joined other MAGA figures—including Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Elon Musk—in trying to blame the assassination of Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband on the left, despite evidence to the contrary.

Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of dressing up as a cop and murdering Hortman and her husband, as well as shooting and wounding State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their homes on Saturday.

Boelter’s roommate has said that the alleged gunman is a “strong” supporter of President Donald Trump, and police found a target list that included top Minnesota Democrats including Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar in Boelter’s car.

The revelations didn’t stop Don Jr. from insisting, “The guy that committed those atrocities this weekend is a Democrat.”

That’s when Newsnation’s Connell McShane cut him off.

“I’m not sure about that, by the way,” McShane said. “From my understanding, he voted for your dad.”

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Don Jr. responded, repeatedly pointing to Boelter’s appointment to Minnesota’s Governor’s Workforce Development Board by Walz as proof that the alleged assassin is a “leftist” and a Democrat.

Don Jr.—who launched the Trump family’s newest venture, Trump Mobile, Monday—suggested that Boelter had targeted Hortman because she recently voted to repeal taxpayer-funded healthcare coverage for adult illegal immigrants. (Hoffman voted against the proposal).

“If you’re a Democrat that breaks away from the Democrats, they’ll commit violence amongst themselves, it seems,” Don Jr. said. “So that is scary. That should upset a lot of people.”