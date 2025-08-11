Don Jr. Is Not Sorry For Posting Dad Sex Toy Meme

Donald Trump Jr. is embracing his strange gig as his dad’s meme-slinging cheerleader—dildos and all.

The president’s son has churned out a barrage of memes trying to hype his father in recent days, including a partially AI-generated image showing Donald Trump on the roof of the White House, hurling a green dildo onto a basketball court of WNBA players below.

Trump Jr., 47, is especially proud of that one, even as Instagram users have slammed it as “classless” and “tone deaf.”

On Sunday, Trump Jr. reposted CNN’s Table for Five panel reacting to his post, which mimics the recent trend of sex toys being thrown onto WNBA courts.

“That says everything we need to know about Donald Trump Jr.,” journalist Kara Swisher told the table.

What is it about memes that always triggers these losers at CNN so badly??? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/JMeAMsrPZJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 10, 2025

Trump Jr. gloated on X, “What is it about memes that always triggers these losers at CNN so badly???” alongside three laughing emojis.

Doubling down, he posted the clip to his Instagram with the caption, “CNN is big mad!”

The image, which Trump Jr. lifted from the meme account “Grand Old Memes,” is a reference to a recent incident involving Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Cunningham was nearly hit by a green dildo during a game between Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, days after she pleaded on X, ”stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.”

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, though at least two men have been arrested for throwing sex toys at other WNBA games in recent weeks.

this did NOT age well. https://t.co/K1WGbOWEjJ — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 6, 2025

In a strange twist, a group of crypto investors has claimed responsibility for the incidents. A spokesperson for the creators behind Green Dildo Coin, a so-called “meme coin,” told USA Today that the sex toy incidents were coordinated to promote their company.

While Trump Jr. has jumped on the crypto bandwagon in recent years, building a growing crypto empire with his brother Eric, there is no known connection between Green Dildo Coin and the Trump family.

Don Jr. has been frequently posting memes of himself and his father. Chandan Khanna/Getty Images

Trump Jr. has eagerly hopped onto the freshest MAGA internet trends to boost his father, whose poll numbers have slipped to a -14 percent net approval rating, according to The Economist.

Before giving his dad the role of dildo flinger, he posted an AI-generated image of Trump in an all-denim outfit—a nod to Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle campaign.

“That Hanse… Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!” he quipped in the caption, a reference to Owen Wilson’s character in 2001’s Zoolander.