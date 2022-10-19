Trump Knowingly Signed False Election Fraud Docs, Judge Says
FACE THE MUSIC
President Donald Trump put his John Hancock on legal documents that included false voter fraud information—and did so even after he learned the data was incorrect, a federal judge revealed on Wednesday. In an 18-page filing, United States District Judge David Carter wrote that Trump’s attorney John Eastman must send the Jan. 6 committee emails that “show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public.” Using attorney-client privilege, Eastman had previously refused to show the committee files that would relate to efforts to wreak havoc on 2020 election results, but the judge ordered he must now submit four emails as they are “sufficiently related to and in furtherance of the obstruction crime.”