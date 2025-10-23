Trump Launches Unhinged Late-Night Truth Social Rampage

Donald Trump spent hours on social media Wednesday night attacking Democrats, offering up disaster aid to states where majorities of citizens voted for him, and pretending he won the 2020 election.

The aging president began posting at about 4 p.m. Washington time and didn’t stop until after midnight.

In the posts, Trump, 79, said he had called the governors of Missouri, Alaska, and North Dakota and told them he had personally approved between $2.5 million and $25 million in disaster aid for their respective states.

He also bragged about winning those states in the last three presidential elections and suggested that they deserved the recovery funds as a result.

Screenshot/Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

“It is my Honor to deliver for the Great State of Alaska, which I won BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024 — ALASKA, I WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” he wrote in one post.

“I won ‘The Show Me State’ three times in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and it is my Honor to deliver for these incredible Patriots!” he wrote.

The posts were just the latest example of the president forgetting that he represents all Americans, not just the people who voted for him. The White House has also been attempting to cancel congressional funding that was granted to Democrat-led cities and states.

Not all of Wednesday’s posts were dedicated to gloating about winning traditional Republican strongholds, though. Some aimed at the president’s political rivals.

The president took aim at Kamala Harris and Barack Obama during his posting spree. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

One featured a rambling AI-generated video about former vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, while another tried to blame Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for a shooting in Chicago over the weekend.

He managed not to share any more AI-generated videos of himself taking a literal s--- on his own constituents, but the posting spree did include one that featured a wild concoction of racial stereotyping, election denying, and statistical ignorance.

“Ask former President Barack Hussein Obama whether or not he really believes that in 2020 Joe Biden got 15 Million more Votes than he did in 2012 (65.9 vs. 81 Million),” Trump wrote. “Additionally, ask him why it is that Joe Biden ‘beat’ Obama in every single Swing State with the Black Vote in 2020, even though Black Voters hate him, but in no other State? THE 2020 ELECTION WAS AN ILLEGAL SCAM/HOAX THAT THE PEOPLE OF OUR GREAT COUNTRY WILL NEVER FORGET!”

The post ignored some obvious and non-fraudulent reasons why Biden received the most votes in history—even more than Trump in 2024.

The 2020 election had the highest voter turnout in decades at 66.8 percent, compared to 61.8 percent of eligible voters in 2012, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

President Trump is still pretending he beat Joe Biden in 2020 and randomly called on Barack Obama to endorse his claims on Wednesday. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Census data also show that between 2012 and 2020, the eligible voting-age population also grew from about 240.2 million to 256.7 million.

Trump received 74.2 million votes in 2020 and 77.3 million votes in 2024, even as the U.S. adult population continued to grow. That might explain why he’s so desperate for “proof” that Biden didn’t really receive nearly 81.3 million votes.

As for voters’ racial demographics, it wasn’t immediately clear what Trump meant about Biden “beating” Obama among Black voters in swing states.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on whether he was referring to the voter turnout rate among Black voters, the percentage of Black voters who cast ballots for the respective candidates, or the percentage of Democratic voters in each swing state who were Black.

In any case, it’s pretty clear that Black voters don’t hate Biden, or at least they didn’t in 2020.

President Trump's physical and mental health have been under scrutiny for months thanks to symptoms like heavy bruising on his hand that doesn't seem to go away. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Exit polls showed that Obama carried a whopping 93 percent of the Black vote in 2012, but that Biden still won a significant 87 percent in 2020.

For months, the president has faced questions about his physical and mental health. He’s been nursing swollen ankles and heavy bruising on his hands, and experts have warned that his nonsensical speeches and mental lapses are “clinical signs of dementia.”

To make things worse, nobody really knows when the president sleeps.