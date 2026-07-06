Trump Unravels With 100-Plus Posting Spree After Holiday Humiliation

Donald Trump has unraveled on social media with over 100 posts in an eleven-hour period as he self-soothes after his July 4 humiliation.

Trump, 80, gave his self-hyped speech to mark America’s 250th birthday to sparse crowds in sweltering heat on Saturday evening. The 103-degree temperatures caused a temporary evacuation of the National Mall, while the “really long speech” Trump teased lasted for around 40 minutes.

As he reflected on the events, the president fired off 67 Truth Social posts within a two-hour period on Sunday, including posting almost every minute between 11:12 a.m. and 1:14 p.m.

Donald Trump shares a photo of his father Fred on Truth Social. Truth Social

After a short break, Trump resumed his posting blitz at 2:19 p.m with 30 more posts until 5:33 p.m. He then reposted six of his favorite posts, including vintage family photos, to break the triple-figure barrier. After a few hours off posting, Trump returned to Truth Social at 10:21 p.m. to share a right-wing article titled, “Fed Reserve working paper suggests Biden illegal immigrant wave drove up home prices 30 percent.”

The president was also clearly watching the World Cup, posting at 11:08 p.m, “Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!,” after England went through to the quarterfinals following a dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico. It follows Trump sparking international outrage by intervening in the World Cup.

As part of his onslaught of posts on Sunday, Trump shared a bizarre selection of images, including honing in on his regular foes.

That included a curious doctored image of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on the steps of Air Force One.

However, in Trump’s rendering, fake graffiti had been sprayed onto the outside of the aircraft, including Obama’s “Yes We Can” campaign slogan with a “Black Lives Matter” tag. Additionally, it features Arabic graffiti that translates to “Praise be to God”.

Donald Trump posts about the Obamas on Truth Social. Truth Social

Using graffiti is a “coded message” to reference crime and urban decay, according to the Associated Press. It has been used in racist messaging against Black people in the past, the outlet added.

In February, during the first week of Black History Month, Trump shared a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes, before deleting it after it caused a backlash.

Also on Sunday, Trump posted what appeared to be a side-by-side comparison of his wife, Melania, 56, taken at his inauguration last year, and former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 78, at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center and Library last month.

Donald Trump compares Melania and Hillary on Truth Social. Truth Social

While Trump made no comment under the photos, his MAGA supporters were quick to fire off insults about Clinton.

Also on Sunday, the president shared an image of him hugging and kissing the American flag, originally taken in February 2020 at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Trump walked to the flag on the stage, hugged and kissed it and said “I love you baby.”

The barrage of posts included claiming that 422,000 people had gathered to hear his speech before severe weather hit for the July 4 event.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump also indulged in some pyrotechnic praise for his team, stating they had put on “the Most Spectacular Fireworks Show I have ever seen, and I’ve seen them all.”

Trump, who has form for being obsessed with crowd sizes, made his post a day after videos from the start of his Saturday speech on the National Mall showed noticeable gaps in the audience.

Trump also attempted to re-ignite his feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, 49, by captioning a photo with her “Restraining order needed.”

Trump fanned the flames of his feud with his friend-turned-foe with a creepy meme on Sunday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump also re-shared an AI-image of a golden eagle stuck onto the outside of the White House, which he first unleashed last week, as well as a fake billboard that stated “If no one goes to jail for election fraud what incentive is there not to cheat?”

Donald Trump posts on Truth Social. Truth Social

Trump also praised UFC fighter Justin Gaethje, who competed in his UFC birthday brawl at the White House. Gaethje posted that he and his parents had lunch with Trump over the weekend, sharing a photo of them in the Oval Office with the president.

The president also posted a photograph of toothpaste behind a locked door at a drug store.

His caption claimed that former President Joe Biden’s solution for stealing dental products was the locked doors to deter shoplifters, while “Trump’s solution” was jail.

Donald Trump posts about Joe Biden on Truth Social. Truth Social