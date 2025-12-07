Trump’s Bandaged Hand Shows Up for Kennedy Center Honors Dinner

Donald Trump accidentally revealed on Saturday night that whatever is causing him to need to keep his right hand bandaged doesn’t seem to be improving. The president was photographed with visible bandages on the back of his right hand for the fifth day in a row.

The president, who typically uses makeup to conceal bruising on his right hand, has been spotted wearing two large bandages several times this week, beginning on Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting.

The bandages were again seen during a Thursday appearance with the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They were then visible once more on Saturday as Trump presented his handpicked Kennedy Center 2025 Honorees with medallions in the Oval Office, as well as later that evening during the State Department Kennedy Center Honors dinner.

Bandages were visible on the back of the president’s right hand for the fifth day in a row on Saturday evening. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Trump had gathered the honorees in the Oval Office to present them with medallions ahead of Sunday’s recorded Kennedy Center Honors celebration. Honorees included Gloria Gaynor, KISS and MAGA-supporting actor Sylvester Stallone, whose name Trump flubbed twice.

Trump, 79, introduced Stallone, 79, as “a friend of mine, a wonderful person, a really spectacular person, one of the true great movie stars there are,“ going on to read his name out as “Sylvester ‘Sly’ Sallone.”

When Trump is not using makeup or bandages, substantial bruising can often be seen on his right hand, something the White House has blamed on the president’s use of aspirin and the number of handshakes he has to make every day.

Trump has frequently been seen with bruising on his right hand, which the White House attributes to handshaking and aspirin use. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Previously when asked for comment about the bruises, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

The president’s health has been the subject of rampant speculation during his second term, which has only been fueled by the White House’s decision not to make public the results of the president’s physical exam.

In addition, the White House initially did not disclose that the president underwent an MRI during his most recent physical. It wasn’t until the president himself blurted it out that the media began asking questions.