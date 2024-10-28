Donald Trump’s campaign had prior knowledge of offensive remarks in comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s rally speech and even censored one “joke” for being too extreme, a new report claims.

“He had a joke calling Harris a ‘c---,’” one campaign insider involved Sunday’s Madison Square Garden rally told The Bulwark. “Let’s say it was a red flag.”

Four sources in the Trump campaign told the publication that staffers asked speakers to submit draft speeches prior to the event. It was while reviewing Hinchcliffe’s draft that the problematic remark was spotted, and the comedian was asked to remove it from his script.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report comes after Elon Musk’s super PAC released (and quickly deleted) an ad repeatedly calling Kamala Harris “the C Word,” only later clarifying it is referring to her as a “communist.”

Campaign insiders who spoke to The Bulwark claimed, however, they did not notice the numerous other controversial jokes in Hinchcliffe’s speech, alleging that the remarks, including him calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” and racist comments about Black people, were ad-libbed.

They were divided, however, on whether or not Hinchcliffe’s immigration-unprotected sex double entendre about how Hispanics “come inside” the country was pre-approved.

Critics on both sides of the political aisle pounced on the comedian’s eleven-minute speech, prompting the former president’s campaign to distance itself from Hinchcliffe and his Puerto Rico anecdote specifically.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” Danielle Alvarez, a Trump senior adviser, said.

Hinchcliffe stood by his comment, responding “these people have no sense of humor...” and slamming Tim Walz after he called the comedian a “jack wad.”

“Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist,” Hinchcliffe continued. “I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone . . . watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim... might be time to change your tampon.”

These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his “busy schedule” to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a… https://t.co/VFxHRcdv5k — Tony Hinchcliffe (@TonyHinchcliffe) October 27, 2024

Although the Trump campaign has tried to shelter the former president from ongoing backlash, the sources told The Bulwark that his team had no objections to the rest of the comedian’s repertoire, including jokes about rock-throwing Palestinians, Jewish people who want to keep their money, and false claims that Haitians are eating cats and dogs in Ohio.